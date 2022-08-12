Davy Fitzgerald is “really excited” about his return to the Waterford hurling helm, 11 years after he last managed the Deise, and is ready to embrace the challenge of what promises to be a crazily competitive Munster championship.

The Clareman, 51, was ratified as Waterford’s new manager last night, handed a two-year term with the option of extending it to a third.

He admitted this morning that he hasn’t even considered his backroom options yet, while stressing his desire to have a strong local involvement.

But he promised that, under his guidance, Waterford will do everything they can to end a 12-year Munster SHC famine, having last achieved provincial success during his previous tenure back in 2010.

“You’ve seen there’s a lot of change in different counties, managerial-wise – it’s very competitive out there,” Fitzgerald cautioned, speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Limerick have set the bar. You’ve seen Clare perform (this year); Cork have new management; Liam (Cahill) has gone back into Tipp. Munster will be crazy, crazy, next year, so it will.

“It’s going to be tough and we know that – but, you know what, that’s what you want. They’re the battles you want, and I’d like to think in Waterford that we’ll stand up, toe to toe, and give it a good shot with anyone.

“I have to go in and just assess a few different things, but I’m really, really excited about the challenge. You know what, I started my inter-county management career down there and we didn’t do too bad, and I’m looking forward to going back there and having a right cut at it again.”

Fitzgerald has spent the past year away from the men’s game, having called time on his five-year Wexford reign in 2021. In the interim he served as coach to the Cork camogie team that reached an All-Ireland final, losing narrowly to Kilkenny last Sunday.

Asked if he expected to be back so soon, he replied: “Never say never. I was lucky to have been involved, between playing and management, for over 30 years and last year was a bit strange, I suppose, not being involved with any fellas’ team at a high level. I got to work with RTÉ on The Sunday Game which was different. You know what, it was nice to have that change and see things from a different light.”

The co-creator of hit TV show Ireland’s Fittest Family also spoke about the backdrop to his Deise return. “There was a committee put together in Waterford. We got together and had a chat a number of days ago and, I have to say, I couldn’t believe how thorough they were,” he said.

“I love people asking you questions … they were really good hurling questions and, from both sides, I suppose, our ambition was pretty much the same. It was a few hours of a meeting that excited me, to tell you the truth.”

Fitzgerald inherits a squad that includes many players who featured in the 2017 and 2020 All-Ireland finals, losing both; that won this year’s Allianz League in emphatic fashion; and yet also a group that bombed in this year’s Munster round-robin, having been touted in advance as the team best placed to challenge Limerick’s recent dominance.

He conceded that Waterford’s recent record at provincial championship level “isn’t great” but added: “You’ve seen them in the league (this year) and, in fairness, Liam Cahill did a really good job with them over the last few years as did previous managers.

“Their Munster championship record would like to be better, but I would be excited about working with a bunch like this. I think they’re very enthusiastic. The last time I went into Waterford, I probably got to work with some of the greatest players Waterford ever had, and the only thing for me was a few of them were coming to the end of their career.”

He continued: “We haven’t even thought about a backroom team or looked at it yet. The initial chat was with the county committee, and then the county board … I just want to take my time, a small bit, and I want to make sure that there’s a nice bit of Waterford involvement as well in it.

“The Deise fans are very passionate, they love their team and they love their hurling down there. And I just want to take my time and get the best possible backroom team I can together. It’s a big task ahead of us.”

Fitzgerald also spoke fondly of his one season with the Cork camogie team.

“The girls, I suppose they won’t get the recognition they deserve,” he suggested.

“They probably don’t get near as much as the lads get but they work extremely hard and I have to say I really enjoyed the year and they gave me everything. With any team, will you keep 34 or 35 players happy?

"Probably not. But all you can do is go in there and do your best. That’s the thing about management, but I certainly enjoyed my time in Cork.”