There was no shortage of first-half controversy at Croke Park today as Kilkenny's Richie Hogan was red-carded for a high challenge on Cathal Barrett.

There was no shortage of first-half controversy at Croke Park today as Kilkenny's Richie Hogan was red-carded for a high challenge on Cathal Barrett.

'I'm not saying it because it's Kilkenny' - Henry Shefflin strongly debates Richie Hogan's crucial red card

The incident occurred with two minutes left in the half as the players battled for the ball out by Tipp's left sideline in horrendously rainy conditions.

Red card for Richie Hogan for late hit on Cathal Barrett #kkvtipp #rtegaa https://t.co/HNoMvyeVOn pic.twitter.com/gbz7Ar6w1Q — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

Referee James Owens felt he had no option but to send the midfielder off with Tipp leading by a point at that stage.

Henry Sheflin and Donal Óg Cusack had differing views of it in The Sunday Game studio with Shefflin admitting that Hogan was a 'poor tackler' but believing the clash only warranted a yellow. Cusack, on the other hand was adamant that red was the correct call.

Donal Og is adamant Richie Hogan should have been sent off. Henry Shefflin also admitted it didn't look good. #sundaygame #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/PJj94nRfD2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

After Tipp's 3-25 to 0-20 victory, Shefflin doubled down on his belief it was the wrong call.

"For me again, in real-time this didn't look a red card to me," said Shefflin.

His stance prompted host Joanne Cantwell to ask: "In real time - but is it a red card?"

Shefflin responded: "Where is the common sense to this? I know they're going out to me for saying this. I still don't think he (Hogan) hit him (Barrett) with his elbow in the face. For me, it was a yellow card."

GAA Newsletter

Cantwell interjected once more.

"But Cathal Barrett was hit in the face by Richie Hogan. Does it really matter what part of his body?"

Shefflin: "Of course it does. If Cathal Barrett sticks his head down, he hits off Richie's hand, he makes an impact. I just think it was a yellow card offence. I stand by that."

Cantwell: "Not by the rules of the game which the highlighted early in the year?"

Shefflin: "Not by the rules of the game. I totally understand that. But, this game was influenced majorly by that decision. If there was a common sense decision, I think, for me, it would have been a yellow card and we would have had a serious game."

Cantwell: "So do we get the referee to referee by common sense or what the rules say?"

Shefflin: "I think it's a bit of both."

Anthony Daly: "We would have had a better final, there's no doubt. But for me, the fourth angle would make it a conclusive red. I'm sorry.

"Real time again, I thought yellow but we were sitting up here and looking down. But when I saw that fourth angle, I said there is an element of elbow to head and for me, it's red, yeah."

Shefflin: "I'm not saying it because it's Kilkenny. The game was kind of over, the atmosphere was just sucked out and the life was gone out of it, and that's the biggest disappointment for me."

'Where is the common sense to this?... This game was influenced majorly by that decision' - Henry Shefflin argues the Richie Hogan sending off was harsh #KKvTipp pic.twitter.com/Oa573g78P5 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

Earlier in the half, Tipperary were denied a clear penalty for a foul on Seamus Callanan.

The Drom-Inch man was bearing down on goal nine minutes in and was dragged to the ground as he entered the large rectangle with Kilkenny 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

However, referee James Owens indicated the foul was outside and the Premier had to settle for a free, which Callanan pointed. TV pictures afterwards clearly showed the Tipp captain inside the rectangle when he was taken down.

Online Editors