'I’m going to utilise him as much as I possibly can' - Wexford hurlers call on Billy Walsh

It is often advised to ask a busy person if you need something to be done properly and Wexford boss Darragh Egan has certainly pulled off a major coup in managing to get acclaimed boxing coach Billy Walsh on board with the Model hurlers this year.

Walsh’s list of boxing achievements stretch around the block having helped to revolutionise the Irish amateur ranks after his appointment as head coach of the High Performance Boxing programme in 2003.

Walsh has helped to pave the way for supreme talents like Katie Taylor, Michael Conlan and John Joe Nevin to excel inside the ring with his controversial departure in 2015 leaving Irish boxing in tatters for some time.

Ireland’s loss was quickly the USA’s gain as Walsh – who has had a hand in 14 different Olympic medal successes during his glittering coaching career – was headhunted to make the move across the Atlantic Ocean with a plethora of successes following.

Walsh is a man in great demand, but also Wexford to the core and his part in helping to develop the county’s 2021-2025 strategic plan as well as his ongoing role in their High-Performance Committee shows his great passion for the purple and gold.

Having also played U-21 in both codes for his county – his aunt Theresa Shiel also won an All-Ireland camogie title with Wexford in 1968 – that was something Egan couldn’t resist trying to tap into on his maiden voyage as an inter-county manager.

“It’s great to have him involved,” Egan told the Irish Independent. “He’s an absolute staunch Wexford man and currently living at the back of Wexford Park. Between his home in Wexford town and his base in Colorado, he’s between those two.

“I’m going to utilise him as much as I possibly can and he’s been brilliant with his time.

“I’d be over and back with him every so often just around questions or queries I’d have or building a leadership group, I’d be hopping some of that stuff off him.

“He’s doing that day in, day out. That’s his role for Team USA and it’s brilliant that I’m able to hop this kind of stuff off him. He really endears himself to the Wexford public because he’s just a proud Wexford man and he absolutely loves hurling.”

Geographical issues and the juggling act of Team USA and Wexford create some barriers, but the 58-year-old regularly returns from the States and he was hands-on with Egan’s squad over the last month.

That will continue where possible while modern technology also means he can assist them from afar.

“He was home an awful lot of December and we had him in with the players for one great morning’s work and then he was at a few training sessions where he had a really good meeting after with the backroom team,” Egan outlines.

“We will use him with our leadership group as the year goes along, he has serious expertise in all of this area.

“The reality in Wexford is that we’re going to have to find a bit of young blood, a few young bodies and they’re obviously excited listening to a lad like Billy.

“But what I really loved was the reaction of the older players towards him. They know exactly how much he has achieved and yet he’s kind of shifting their mentality as well. They really got a lot from it because he was able to show them what lengths the likes of Kenny Egan and Darren Sutherland, God rest him, had to go to to get their Olympic medals.

“He’s back in America and a lot of his schedule is based around World Championships and the National Championships, he is over and back to Ireland quite a bit and when he’s around, he’s there and he’s hands-on.

“The way the world is gone, Zoom meetings are as frequent as face-to-face meetings so we’re going to utilise him in that capacity as well where players or management can fire questions at him during the season.”

Egan’s biggest take home message from his dealings with Walsh is that “we have to be more consistent performers” as they mixed the good – Leinster SHC champions in 2019 – with the bad during five seasons under his predecessor Davy Fitzgerald.

“We are down the pecking order in Leinster at present and we’re going to need to strive for consistency.

“The ultimate is that we’re probably mid-table in Leinster at the moment so we’re going to have to see can we get ourselves back up. That’s the type of stuff that we’re hoping Billy will bring to the table,” Egan says.

“Ultimately, it’s up to us as a management and coaching team to get the work done, Billy is just an added extra where we can hop some high performance questions off him.”

No stone is being left unturned and the addition of Walsh could help unearth a missing piece of the puzzle that can see Wexford soar once again.