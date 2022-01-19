| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I’m going to utilise him as much as I possibly can' - Wexford hurlers call on Billy Walsh

New boss Egan delighted to tap into the experience of famed boxing coach

Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand
Wexford S&amp;C coach Graham Byrne is pictured with USA boxing coach Billy Walsh, who will be part of the Wexford backroom team this year Expand

Close

Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wexford S&amp;C coach Graham Byrne is pictured with USA boxing coach Billy Walsh, who will be part of the Wexford backroom team this year

Wexford S&C coach Graham Byrne is pictured with USA boxing coach Billy Walsh, who will be part of the Wexford backroom team this year

/

Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

It is often advised to ask a busy person if you need something to be done properly and Wexford boss Darragh Egan has certainly pulled off a major coup in managing to get acclaimed boxing coach Billy Walsh on board with the Model hurlers this year.

Walsh’s list of boxing achievements stretch around the block having helped to revolutionise the Irish amateur ranks after his appointment as head coach of the High Performance Boxing programme in 2003.

Most Watched

Privacy