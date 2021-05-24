'Ill informed, outrageous and hurtful' - Wexford hit back in Covid row with Clare

WEXFORD chairman Micheál Martin has branded Brian Lohan’s claim that two Wexford players who tested positive for Covid-19 last week identified members of his Clare squad as close contacts to the HSE as “ill informed”, “outrageous” and “hurtful.”

He also called on Lohan to retract his comments.

Following Clare’s victory over Laois in Portlaoise yesterday, Lohan revealed there had been "a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up as a result of what happened", with the two players, as yet unidentified, stood down from training last week.

It followed the Clare/Wexford game after which two Wexford players tested positive.

"We were contacted by the HSE to say that two of the Wexford players had nominated two of our players as close contacts," Lohan explained on Sunday, following the Division 1B clash between Clare and Laois.

"That was unusual for us because all the protocols that we do are aimed to make sure that all contacts are casual contacts rather than close contacts.

"In one instance in particular, where a substitute came on for Wexford, he named one of our players as a close contact so I find it very unusual that that would be the case."

However, speaking on South East Radio this morning, Wexford chairman Martin denied the Wexford players had anything to do with the classification of the Clare panellists as close contacts.

"I would like to again reiterate that no Wexford player had anything to do with the listing of Clare players as close contacts," Martin said.

"This information can be independently verified by the HSE. We have spoken to the HSE and they, in turn, have spoken to Clare GAA, like I have with my counterpart there, and informed Clare GAA once again that the accusation is inaccurate.

"The key point is certainly that the comments made by the Clare senior hurling manager are inaccurate.

"I am very disappointed to have to address them.

"They are ill informed and outrageous. More than that they are hurtful.

"Last week the Limerick hurling manager made comments in the heat of the moment and later took them back and I would hope that there would be a retraction in this case too," Martin said.

Both the Wexford and Clare county boards also published statements this morning.

"The suggestion made that members of Wexford GAA had somehow nominated Clare players as close contacts is factually incorrect," reads the Wexford statement.

"Wexford GAA have again spoken to HSE South East this morning and this position can be independently verified by HSE. Wexford GAA will continue to work through the protocols as requested by HSE."

According to HSE guidelines, someone can be classed as close contact after "spending more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact within 2 metres of someone who has COVID-19, indoors or outdoors".

However, in their return to play guidelines published last year, the GAA informed all units that the playing of games was considered casual contact activity.

Clare PRO Michael O’Connor also issued a statement on behalf of the Clare county board to Clare FM.

In it, they outline the sequence of events but there is no mention of how the classification of the Clare players as close contacts came about.

"Clare GAA asked the two players who were deemed close contacts last week to step back from training and game activity once they were named and as a consequence have to isolate for the intervening 10 days from notification," the Clare statement reads.

"Following voluntary testing of the two nominated Clare players they were deemed to be negative but will still be isolating.

"At all times Clare GAA teams adhere to the guidelines laid down by the HSE and the governing body of our sport. Clare GAA will take on board at all times the advice and support provided by the health authorities.

"Clare GAA will endeavour to ensure the strictest management of health and safety during Covid and non-Covid times for all Clare GAA teams and request that the clubs of the county do likewise as we now move into the playing season at levels.

"Clare GAA would like to wish the Wexford players a speedy recovery and finally congratulations our senior footballers and hurlers on their league wins yesterday in Newbridge and Portlaoise."