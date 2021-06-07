‘If you take the fight out of the dog you’re in trouble’ says Davy after dismissal

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald and Antrim manager Darren Gleeson exchange words during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 4 match between Antrim and Wexford at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

IF Line of Duty did hurling, this would have been the perfect episode. Controversy, unexpected twists, sub-plots, and a climactic finish right down to a breathtaking final frame.

All played out under the gaze of the mist-covered Black Mountain which also provides the backdrop to the BBC crime series.

But this was for real as Antrim secured a deserved share of the spoils with a majestic point in the 82nd minute from Keelan Molloy which has now secured them top-flight status for 2022.

Laois’ loss to Kilkenny yesterday means that Darren Gleeson’s side – who face Laois next weekend – can now focus all their energies on their Leinster championship clash against Dublin in three weeks’ time.

Wexford has a championship date with Laois on the same weekend, and though team boss Davy Fitzgerald insisted that he was happy his side didn’t lose, they have a bit of soul searching to do.

They lost control of a game they led by six points at the first water break and again in the first minute of the second half.

The red carding of influential centre back Matthew O’Hanlon, who had kept a tight rein on Antrim play-maker Neil McManus, in the 45th minute was a key moment.

Wexford may have been distracted as well by seeing Fitzgerald being dispatched to the stand just before half-time.

The sight of two Munster men and two former All-Ireland winning goalkeepers having a verbal spat about a line ball at a game in Belfast was nothing if not surreal. The Corrigan Park attendance included former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, who had a bird’s eye view of the row.

“Just two lads swapping different points of view,” suggested Gleeson while Fitzgerald suggested that “these things happen in the heat of battle and we will leave it that”.

Except he didn’t. “I have seen a lot of big high profile managers have it out one-to-one. The main managers would never answer your question and I won’t. What me and that man (Gleeson) said to each other we will keep to each other. Are we big enough to shake hands afterwards? Yeah (we are).”

The pair did shake hands and had a short chat in between being interviewed on the field.

Asked whether being animated on the line helps to focus him Fitzgerald said: “I can’t answer you that one. All I know is that I want to win.

“I have a huge and massive desire in me to win and I don’t care who I’m playing I want to win. I don’t think that will change. If you take that fight out of the dog you’re in trouble.

“Maybe people would love me to be quiet and say nothing on the sideline. If I’m passionate about something I’m going after it. End of story.”

What will concern Fitzgerald right now is that Lee Chin’s free taking was wayward for the second time in three games – he missed four placed balls in the second half. Wexford only managed one point from play in the third quarter and were outscored 7-2, but did show commendable spirit coming down a long final straight – the clock finally stopped at 46.57.

Arguably the last 25 minutes did much to restore the core values of the game which had been eroded during this league. The sides were level on six occasions, and the lead changed hands three times before Molloy’s equalising point.

The performance of his midfield partner James McNaughton was breathtaking as was Neill McManus’ vision and delicate flick to direct the sliotar to unmarked substitute Shea Shannon for Antrim’s goal. McManus didn’t see out the game either send off on a second yellow just before the end of normal time.

“It could have gone either way. We had a goal opportunity near and end and could have won it. In a situation like that it is a fair result,” said Gleeson

But if Antrim cut reduce the number of enforced errors they were guilty of particularly in the first quarter they could have a productive summer.

Scorers – Antrim: J McNaughton (3f), C Cunning (6f, 1 65) 0-7 each, K Molloy 0-4, S Shannon 1-0, N McManus, C Johnston, C Clarke 0-1 each. Wexford: L Chin 0-9 (8f), C McDonald, P Morris 1-1 each, L Og McGovern 0-2, M Fanning (1f), S Donohoe, A Nolan, R O’Connor, J O’Connor

Antrim: R Elliott 7; D McMullan 6, G Walsh 7, S Rooney 6, E Campbell 7, P Burke 6 J Maskey 6; K Molloy, 8 J McNaughton 9, N McKenna 8 E O’ Neill 7 N McManus 7; D McCloskey 6, C Cunning 8, C Johnston 7. Subs: A O’Brien 6 for Maskey (27), C Clarke 6 or McCloskey (50), S Shannon 7 for O’Neill (63), C Bohill* for Johnston (70), P Duffin* for Rooney 70 +5)

Wexford: M Fanning 7; C Flood 6, L Ryan 7, S Donohoe 7; G Baileyb 6, M O’Hanlon 7, S Murphy 7; L Og McGovern 8, D O’Keeffe 7; A Nolan 7, C McDonald 7, P Morris 7; R O’Connor*, L Chin 7, K Foley 6 . Subs: Jack O’Connor 6 for R O’Connor (14), Joe O’Connor 6 for Bailey (53), C Hearne 5 for Nolan (63), C Firman 5 for Murphy (64), M Dwyer 5 for Morris (65)

* = Not on long enough to earn a rating.

Referee – Patrick Murphy (Carlow)