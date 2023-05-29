‘If we perform like we did in first half, we won’t stand a chance against Kilkenny’ – Galway boss Henry Shefflin

Leinster SHC Round 5: Dublin 2-22, Galway 1-25

Dublin's Donal Burke scores a point as Galway's Pádraic Mannion closes in during their Leinster SHC meeting at Croke Park. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Henry Shefflin didn’t seem quite sure what to be more disappointed about. That Galway trailed Dublin by 12 points at one stage of this bizarre Leinster SHC round-robin game, or the fact that they didn’t win it in the end.

It’s worth considering the state of mind Shefflin found himself in yesterday in Croke Park for a second. Would Galway winning the game, as they threatened to twice by going a point up in the last minutes, have made the more traumatic part of their day irrelevant?

Would the end have justified the means? Does winning make everything OK?

“You can talk all you want in the dressing room beforehand about intensity and work rate, but you have to bring it to the pitch,” reflected Shefflin. “That’s what Dublin did and that’s what we didn’t do.”

If you were to judge solely by his post-match demeanour, frustration seemed the most appropriate description. By half-time, we were dusting off the old tropes. Galway have a performance like this in them. Their record against Dublin in the capital isn’t hectic either. “It didn’t look good,” Shefflin admitted. “It was a challenge in the dressing room at half-time. And you don’t know. Is there a fragility there? Will they push on?”

It doesn’t help when you hand gift-wrapped goals to such young and enthusiastic opposition as Dublin.

Éanna Murphy was deceived by some combination of a floated, poorly-struck shot from Cian O’Sullivan and the glare of a mid-summer sun for Dublin’s first.

From a Galway perspective, TJ Brennan’s attempt to square the ball to his ’keeper, which was intercepted by Danny Sutcliffe, was even worse. But Dublin were full of running and full of energy and Micheál Donoghue made a couple of smart tweaks to his team that bore fruit.

Donal Burke (above) started inside and, isolated with Brennan in space, thrived off quick ball. Eoghan O’Donnell played higher up the pitch in that first half too, scoring two points. They ticked a couple of key boxes by keeping Conor Whelan and Conor Cooney scoreless.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 29th May

“We were in a great position,” Donoghue noted. “Momentum shifted completely.

“Galway just shut down our puck-out and pushed up and that hurt us. They got five, six, seven scores in a row. When momentum switches, it’s hard.”

Daithí Burke slammed home a goal that underlined the shift in the game’s momentum. But Galway’s comeback was built on their aggression, which provided the platform for them to dominate the Dublin puck-out.

They hit seven in a row at one stage, but with Donal Burke, Dublin always had a chance.

“I’m sure there are some fellas who are outside the 26 that would love to be on the panel and I’m sure a lot of them were sitting there at half-time thinking, ‘What are you doing looking at these lads?’” admitted Shefflin.

“That’s the hard facts of it. We’re coming up against Kilkenny in a Leinster final. If we perform like we did in the first half, we won’t stand a chance.”

SCORERS – Dublin: D Burke 0-10 (6f, 1 ’65); D Sutcliffe 1-2; C O’Sullivan 1-1; C Boland 0-3; E O’Donnell 0-2; C Donohoe, D Gray, C Burke, M Grogan 0-1 each. Galway: E Niland 0-10 (7f); J Cooney 0-5; K Cooney, T Monaghan 0-3 each; D Burke 1-0; E Murphy (f), F Burke, R Glennon, J Flynn 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – S Brennan 7; P Doyle 7, P Smyth 7, J Bellew 7; D Gray 6, C Burke 7, E O’Donnell 7; M Grogan 7, C Donohoe 6; S Currie 6, C O’Leary 6, C Boland 7; D Sutcliffe 8, C O’Sullivan 6, D Burke 8. Subs: A Considine 6 for O’Leary (56), D Purcell 6 for O’Sullivan (64), P Crummey 6 for Boland (67), J Madden 6 for Donoghue (68), F Whitely for Grogan (74).

GALWAY – E Murphy 6; D Morrissey 7, G McInerney 7, TJ Brennan 5; P Mannion 6, D Burke 8, F Burke 7; J Cooney 8, T Monaghan 7; R Glennon 6, E Niland 7, C Cooney 5; K Cooney 6, C Whelan 5, D McLoughlin 5. Subs: B Concannon 6 for McLoughlin (h-t), J Grealish 7 for Brennan (h-t), S Linanne 6 for F Burke (43), J Flynn 6 for Glennon (49), L Collins 6 for C Cooney (64).

REF – P O’Dwyer (Carlow).