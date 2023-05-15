'If there was relegation in Munster, we'd be in bother' – Waterford legend Ken McGrath’s Déise fears

Waterford legend Ken McGrath is adamant that “something drastically needs to happen” to turn around the Déise's fortunes after their Munster SHC campaign was ended with a game to spare after a 12-point loss to Clare last Saturday.

The three-time All-Star spoke from the heart when insisting that Davy Fitzgerald's side would be in grave danger of losing their place in Munster, if there was a relegation system in place in the province.

Speaking on WLR FM this morning, the Mount Sion clubman couldn't get his head around how much the side's form has dipped since contesting the All-Ireland SHC final under Liam Cahill's watch in 2020.

“Last year, we were the second-best team in the country and now we're down at Joe McDonagh standard. And that’s the reality of it. You can gloss it up any way you want and people can say you're being harsh or criticising," an emotional McGrath said.

"But if there was relegation in Munster, we'd be in bother. And we can say 'Ah no, that's nonsense' but it's not nonsense, it's absolutely not nonsense. We're in a very bad place.

“Our hurling has been very, very poor. The amount of mistakes we're making, our first touch, the number of fumbles and missed passes, even the wrong options that we're taking, that’s down to the coaching."

McGrath admitted that he found the tactics deployed by Fitzgerald, who also managed him in Waterford from 2008 to 2011 with a Munster title won along the way in 2010, as "baffling" with players being utilised in what he viewed as the wrong positions.

“I don't understand our tactics and what we're actually trying to do. Davy has to be brave enough to accept that," McGrath said.

"I saw Conor Prunty under three or four puck-outs. Jack Pendergast, who was the only puck-out outlet against Cork, was back in the full-back line for ten minutes on Saturday.

“You have Dessie Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, and Patrick Curran, three naturally gifted forwards, and the way we’re playing is not beneficial to them. You see Dessie at wing-back, midfield, he does not influence the game.

"We know what type of forward he is, but we haven’t seen him. That’s down to tactics. Any manager has their way of playing, but it has to be successful. But right now, it’s not working. The players must be fragile at this stage.

“An inter-county career doesn’t last long. Davy said he has a three-year plan, but that only works if you have players coming up underage. We are diabolical underage, let’s not cod ourselves. We don’t have lads coming through.”

With 17 championship defeats from 17 games at minor, U-20 and senior across both hurling and football this year, it's hard not to think that Waterford could go down a dark road and that implored McGrath to speak up.

McGrath also questioned the senior side's fitness levels while insisting that "we need answers to what's going on and how we are after leaving this happen".

The Déise icon feels the Waterford hurling landscape is a "mess" and he questioned whether Fitzgerald, who led Clare to an All-Ireland SHC title in 2013, should be leading the squad next year.

"If that was a Waterford man standing on the line, would he last a year? He didn't last it four years ago when there was a Waterford man (Páraic Fanning) standing on the line so would he last it this year?" McGrath asked.

"In my opinion, he wouldn't. That's just my opinion and I'm entitled to my opinion, and I'll always have it. I'll back it up by saying what I feel and there's nothing wrong with that, you have to be straight up and that's the way sport is because we all care for Waterford and we're in a mess."

McGrath also revealed his hurt that attempts to get involved with the Waterford U-20 hurling squad in recent years, alongside former team-mates Andy Moloney and Dan Shanahan, went by the wayside.

"Two years ago, I went to step up with Dan Shanahan and Andy Moloney for the Under-20 job. I’ve two young and two older kids, and the younger lads were getting to an age where I felt I could give something back to the county,” McGrath said.

“Without talking out of the side of my mouth about this player and that player and to give something back to the county, but we weren’t deemed good enough by the county board.

“We wanted to try and put in the effort. I wanted to get back in with Waterford, but we were deemed not good enough.”