| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

If there was a gold medal for epic, breathtaking beauty then this marvel would join Kellie on top of the podium

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork celebrates with his father Paddy after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork celebrates with his father Paddy after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork celebrates with his father Paddy after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Seán O'Donoghue of Cork celebrates with his father Paddy after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final win over Kilkenny at Croke Park. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Roy Curtis Twitter

THE greatest of all sporting Sundays, a colossal 12 hours of crazy, uplifting escapism, concluded with Cork’s crimson battalions embracing and whooping, triumphant uppercuts of uncontainable joy slicing through the Croke Park skies.

If there was a gold medal for epic, unrestrainable, breathtaking beauty, then this insane, twisting marvel, a near 100-minute symphony of electrifying combat, would join Kellie Harrington on top of the podium.

If One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was a film about hurling, it would be an identical twin of the reel that unspooled here. A bonkers, mesmerising gift from the gods.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy