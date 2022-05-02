If Kilkenny had snatched a draw they wouldn’t have deserved it

We could break this down many ways, but the main reason Kilkenny lost to Galway was there was simply no dog in them when they really needed it. They got out-fought in a lot of areas and if they’d snatched a draw, it would have been a result they didn’t deserve.

This was never going to be about a tactical battle. You’re talking about two managers who trust their players completely and let them figure it out on the field. There was no finesse about how Galway played. They just dug in, and some of their old dogs came to the fore like Dáithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney. Their spine was strong, they were able to plug away with the scores and they got a massive return from both midfielders, whose rotation caused problems for Kilkenny.

What was clear to me was Kilkenny still aren’t there with bringing the ball out from the back. They showed flashes of ability with it, but ultimately it was deja vu with the All-Ireland semi-final last year when the match was in the melting pot.

If the opposition choose to give you an extra man, then you have to be able to hurt them with an out-ball or a pod of runners going up a wing into space. Kilkenny didn’t do that. Instead they kept going long.

Early in the first half, Galway really pressed up on Kilkenny’s puck-out and that spooked Kilkenny for the rest of the match. We saw some very sloppy passes from Eoin Murphy and Paddy Deegan, which almost cost Kilkenny a goal, and I imagine that was the catalyst for the instruction to let the ball off and not mess around in front of goal.

Kilkenny might have got away with that in previous weeks but when Galway pressed up, they put a lot of pressure on guys in possession and the results weren’t pretty, with Kilkenny getting turned over a lot.

TJ Reid never looked himself and was taken off at half-time. He lacked energy, and I don’t know if that was down to how poorly he was playing or if there’s an injury. It creates a worry as there was no Kilkenny forward, aside from Eoin Cody, who took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Mikey Butler was one of the positives for Kilkenny, especially given Galway deployed Cathal Mannion on him – a Cody tactic, putting an experienced player on a novice. Mikey Carey was energetic. Where Kilkenny made strides in the league was through the likes of him carrying the ball up the field, and quality deliveries higher up the pitch.

You have to play one of two ways: you’re either able to get quality ball deep into your full-forward line into pockets of space or, if an opposition team crowds the middle, then you have to carry through that. It becomes a war of attrition then and after 15 or 20 minutes yesterday, Galway adjusted to Kilkenny breaking that line. After that, they struggled to break through that area.

There was a fairly frosty handshake between Cody and Shefflin at the end, with nothing said, and Henry had to be a bit emotionally torn. I reckon it was a long and strange drive home for him given his position in Kilkenny hurling history.

But he’s done what I expected in Galway: instilling a work ethic in them, a Kilkenny-like trait in that they tackle themselves to death.

Good coaching is often about the small things, and we saw one of those at the end of the game. Éanna Murphy would have been disappointed with his effort to stop the shot from John Donnelly, but he got the head up straight away and spotted a loose man.

That’s what you’re looking for: that players are still switched on, thinking, their game awareness all about the next play. Murphy found a willing runner, Tom Monaghan, in 30 or 40 yards of space and it turned out to be a match-winner.

It’s not sour grapes, but the call to give that free was very questionable. Paddy Deegan’s first point of contact was his hurl to the ball and I don’t think he could do any more in the circumstances. I’d think the same if it was going the other way. But either way, Galway deserved that match more than Kilkenny did.

They’re in a strong position knowing they can go down to Portlaoise and build their scoring average, then it’s a home match with Dublin for a Leinster final spot.

Down in Thurles, Cork faced a similar fate to Kilkenny. They were out-fought – again. This is a fundamental that has to be in any team that wants to go anywhere in the championship. You can have all the nice hurlers you want, and we know all about Cork’s, but in Kilkenny to be described as nice hurlers is probably the ultimate insult.

The dogs of war come out when championship is on and Clare showed that, fighting hard after being reduced to 14 men and digging in when the pressure was on. Their performance was indicative of the attitude of Brian Lohan.

But, for Cork, until they get that doggedness in their play, they’ll continue to be nearly men.