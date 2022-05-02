| 9.6°C Dublin

If Kilkenny had snatched a draw they wouldn’t have deserved it

Eddie Brennan

Galway's Dáithí Burke being tackled by Walter Walsh of Kilkenny in round three of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship at Pearse Stadium in Galway. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
We could break this down many ways, but the main reason Kilkenny lost to Galway was there was simply no dog in them when they really needed it. They got out-fought in a lot of areas and if they’d snatched a draw, it would have been a result they didn’t deserve.

This was never going to be about a tactical battle. You’re talking about two managers who trust their players completely and let them figure it out on the field. There was no finesse about how Galway played. They just dug in, and some of their old dogs came to the fore like Dáithí Burke and Gearóid McInerney. Their spine was strong, they were able to plug away with the scores and they got a massive return from both midfielders, whose rotation caused problems for Kilkenny.

