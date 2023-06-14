‘If I was younger, it would affect me more’ – Galway’s Pádraic Mannion shrugs off unfortunate role in Kilkenny’s match-winning goal

Pádraic Mannion isn't beating himself up over his role in Cillian Buckley's goal, which won Kilkenny the Leinster SHC final at Croke Park on Sunday. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Pádraic Mannion hadn’t boarded the Galway team bus long after Sunday’s Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny when the temptation to whip out the phone and look back at the clip of the mayhem that denied them a Leinster hurling title got the better of him. No hiding from it.

He had a central role to play and just had to know. What could he have done differently? As he watched, he reconciled himself that there wasn’t anything except, perhaps, that he mis-hit a kick that was as perfect as any he had connected with before. Too perfect, as it turned out.

“I was thinking that I had made a terrible error that I kicked it. Then, looking back, I probably wouldn’t change a whole lot about it either. It is just one of those things that happens,” said Mannion, speaking less than 48 hours later at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championships in De La Salle GAA club in Waterford city.

There were a few variables to a most frantic passage of play that ultimately led to Cillian Buckley’s late goal. Galway had several chances to clear their lines but, under pressure, just couldn’t bring the control required.

“If I had scuffed it, maybe they wouldn’t have got a goal. If I tried to flick it up and lost it, you’d be saying the same thing. That’s the way it is. Such fine margins.

​“If you gave them a line ball, though, TJ (Reid) or someone would have chipped it straight into the square. You don’t know. You don’t want to do that either.

“It’s easy looking back now. Kilkenny had it and they lost it. Then we had it and we lost it. Then they had it and they’d lose it again.”

In a tussle with Eoin Cody, Mannion lost his hurl and thus had no other way to clear his lines when the ball fell into his path at that moment.

“I know (John) Donnelly hit it across, the two of us contested it and I lost my hurl,” recalled the three-time All-Star. “I contested with my hurl kind of (held out) in front of me. Just whatever way we collided, it slid out of my hand. Maybe my hands were a bit sweaty and greasy as well because it was so warm.

“I could have got it (the ball),” he accepted. “It popped out of my hand. All the small things, sure you could drive yourself mad thinking about them all. Just a freak.”

Mannion is making sure it’s not driving him mad, though. He could have chosen to stay away from yesterday’s launch, given the nature of the loss, but instead opted to travel and make it clear that he, personally, was ready to move on.

“I am old enough now to be able to take it and put a positive spin on it, nearly to go again,” he reflected. “If I was younger, I would say it would probably affect me more, whereas now I am one of the older players in (terms of) experience.

“It probably would rattle my own confidence a bit more than it does now as well, which I don’t know, is it right or wrong? But that’s just the mindset I am in at the moment.

“I have nearly already shifted my focus to getting back training this evening and getting back to the quarter-finals. I am just talking about myself now. I am moving on. I know there are other lads that might take a few days longer. Ultimately, we are still in the championship. It’s not the end of the world.

​“It’s only natural to be disappointed for a day or two. Everybody is going to be different. We lost a game we were in a position to win. But the flip side of it is we showed huge resilience, huge character to come back.”

As much as that resilience is there, how Galway keep finding themselves so far adrift in these games is something they can’t quite get to the bottom of. Six points down against Kilkenny in Nowlan Park, 12 to Dublin in Croke Park and eight adrift on Sunday.

“You don’t want to go behind again, but you’d be thinking if we can just stay in the game, we are finishing games strong. But the next game we play (against Tipperary or Offaly) is going to be completely different again. It’s not like for like every time,” Mannion explained. “It’s just drilled into us: ‘Keep going, keep going’. There are huge personalities, there and huge characters. We know that.”

Mannion also knows that despite the absence of a Leinster title for a fifth successive year, Galway remain close.

“It is small things. Limerick won by a point at the weekend and I am sure Clare are thinking, if (only) we did this or did that. It’s a score either way,” he acknowledged. “Like last year’s semi-final, after 70 minutes we were level and you lose by three. It’s just small things there, too. If you take two points off the opposition and add two points to yourself, that’s the difference in winning the game.

“At the moment, Limerick seem to be able to do that consistently and get on the right side of those results.

“It is like Dublin footballers when they were successful. They weren’t hammering teams in All-Ireland (semi-finals or finals), they were winning by one or two points.”

No Leinster title since 2018 isn’t something they have dwelled on much since Sunday in the knowledge that while this latest defeat will sting, it won’t open any new wounds.

“If it was a knockout championship, it would be more of an issue. It’s not as if we are the only team who have lost and are still in it. Every team has lost a game. It is more of a marathon now than before. I think that probably takes a bit of the sting off it a little bit. It’s still very annoying to lose them games, though.

“The fact you have another game coming straight away and fast, definitely you have no choice only to start getting over it quicker than ... in the old championship format.”

And there was words of praise for Conor Whelan, who scored 1-6 on Sunday having struggled to make his mark in this year’s championship.

“Conor brings huge physicality. Even in training when you get the ball, you know well he is going to nail you with a few tackles before you get rid of it. It is very good (preparation) to get you ready,” he said.

“For the likes of him, it is definitely a little bit easier to pick it up and go again because he is on the back of a performance like that.”