‘I’d probably say maybe we are a little bit improved compared to last year’ – Ballygunner’s Stephen O’Keeffe

By the end Ballygunner’s provincial rule had been confirmed and all objections rendered obsolete.

Ballyea came to Thurles on Saturday evening with characteristic obduracy, intent on demonstrating that last year’s 17-point mauling in Ennis was an aberration. But eventually the strain of the effort told and Ballygunner were moving further into the distance as the match aged.

Boosted by 11 points from Tony Kelly who missed last year’s meeting due to injury, Ballyea were just four points behind heading into the final quarter. But Ballygunner never appeared to show doubt. They held their nerve and took charge around the middle third, creating the attacks and scores which saw them safely through to the All-Ireland semi-finals in two weeks.

“A little frustrating at times,” admitted goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, his goal only threatened once, when Aaron Griffin slipped inside Ian Kenny four minutes into the second half but shot across the town goal and wide. “We were trying hard to get a flow going. It was very stop-start I felt. We had a few goal chances and we only came away with one goal from three or four chances.”

The game’s only goal came in the 20th minute and divided the teams at half-time with Ballygunner leading 1-11 to 0-11. The scorer was one of the game’s outstanding performers, Patrick Fitzgerald, who sent a lot shot past Barry Coote after combined build-up play by Tadhg Foley and Pauric Mahony.

Fitzgerald is 18 and only recently earned a starting place. He finished with 1-4 from play and could have had two more goals. O’Keeffe hailed his contribution. “He’s after slotting in very well. A juvenile player, no matter how good they are underage, there are no guarantees how they’ll adjust to adult level. Fair play to him, he does seem to be growing into the position in every game.”

The competition in the Ballygunner squad is cut-throat but despite taking a long time to hit the high gears, and having strong bench options, they didn’t elect to make their first substitution until 55 minutes in. Last February’s All-Ireland final goalscoring hero Harry Ruddle was given the nod, having spent much of this year with the club’s intermediate side. Billy O’Keeffe, named on the club team of the year, also had to settle for a late cameo. ​

Starting at centre forward but roaming all over the field, Kelly scored eight points in a flawless first period and Ballyea were leading 0-7 to 0-6 when Fitzgerald hit the net. After Kelly and Mossy Gavin scored points immediately after the interval, leaving a point between the sides, the All-Ireland champions outscored their opponents 0-12 to 0-4 over the remainder.

“It was never comfortable until maybe the last three or four minutes when we could sit back a little bit when we opened up a bit of a lead and were starting to pick up points on the counter attack,” said O’Keeffe. “I don’t think the final score really reflects how tight it was.”

In truth, by the 50th minute the gap was at six points and Ballyea didn’t look capable of retrieving the situation. Pauric Mahony finished with 0-10, three from play, and Dessie Hutchinson scored four points, a constant threat in a two-man inside line along with Kevin Mahony. ​

Most of the goal chances fell to the winners. Hutchinson was put through by Kevin Mahony in the 10th minute but Peter Casey made a vital block. In the opening minute of the second half Fitzgerald flicked the ball over Casey’s head on a menacing run but his shot on the bounce flashed wide across the face of the goal. Five minutes later they turned over a short Ballyea puckout, with Hutchinson setting Fitzgerald free but his shot was parried by Coote.

An attendance of 2,507, on a dry afternoon, watched Ballygunner win a fourth Munster title and become the first club to manage a successful provincial title defence since St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in 1999.

O’Keeffe was asked if they were playing better than last season. “It’s hard to say. I would say if we pointed to our performance in the Munster final last year I’d say it was better than this performance so it’s hard to know but I do think the panel has improved. I think the competition for places is definitely better than it was last year. So I’d probably say maybe we are a little bit (improved) yeah.”

Scorers – Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-10 (6fs, 1 65); P Fitzgerald 1-4; D Hutchinson 0-4; M Mahony, K Mahony 0-2 each; P Hogan 0-1. Ballyea: T Kelly 0-11 (6fs, 1 65); P Lillis, N Deasy 0-2 each; M Gavin, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Ballygunner: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O’Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, M Mahony, P Mahony; P Fitzgerald, K Mahony, D Hutchinson. Subs: H Ruddle for K Mahony (55); B O’Keeffe for Hogan (57); T O’Sullivan for Fitzgerald (59); T Gallagher for Power and D O’Keeffe for M Mahony (61).

Ballyea: B Coote; B O’Connell, P Casey, P Flanagan; G O’Connell, J Browne, J Murphy; G Brennan, S Lineen; P Lillis, T Kelly, C O’Connor; M Gavin, N Deasy, A Griffin. Subs: M Garry for O’Connor (41); M O’Leary for Griffin (48); C Brennan for Lineen (52); C Doohan for Gavin (55).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).