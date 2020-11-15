'I would appeal to the authorities at Government level, at national level, to end this nonsense' - John Kiely

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely has said the county's first back-to-back Munster titles since 1981 is "tinged a bit" because of the exclusion of the remaining 10 of their squad from Semple Stadium when they were four-point winners over Waterford.

Limerick had to summon a big last quarter effort to shake off Waterford to add another Munster crown to the league title they won three weeks earlier.

But while pleased with the outcome Kiely's thoughts turned to home and the players who could not make the journey because of regulations which he maintained were State-applied.

"There are 10 players at home which, in my view, is completely and utterly unacceptable given that I have 20 reporters standing in front of me," he said at the post-match press briefing in Thurles.

"I'm quite offended by that situation that we have been put in and I would appeal to the authorities at Government level, at national level, to end this nonsense and allow the panels across all the county teams to be together.

"Because that unity involved with the 36 players is crucial and our players should not be at home when we have 200-plus people in a stadium watching the match.

"Our players should be here with their colleagues, so as far as I am concerned that cup (Munster Cup) won't be presented until Tuesday night when we get to training and have our full panel of players."

Kiely said he had made representations on the issue and feels there is no risk attached to an extra 10 being allowed to attend when they are so heavily invested.

Under regulation, only those on the 26-strong match day squads are allowed into a stadium, along with 12 backroom officials.

With stewards, officials, broadcast and media, along with this 76 (38 from each county), the numbers rise to in excess of 200.

"I don't agree with the premise that we can 200-plus people in a stadium which were here watching this match when my 10 players were at home this morning, training number one to order to keep their load up to the equivalent level of the other players on the panel to ensure that if they do get called up next week that they don't get injured," said Kiely.

"I don't believe there is an inherent risk with 10 of those coming with the rest of the group in their own cars, like the rest of the group, and sitting in the stands and watching the match and being a part of it afterwards. I don't agree with it, I strongly object to it, I have made representations about it, I have been heard but the situation still stands."

Kiely acknowledged the manner of the win was different to the previous games against Clare and Tipperary.

"You are not going to play your best every single day you go out and you’ve got to still find a way of winning. I’m delighted with the way our lads kept their heads, kept their composure and worked so hard in that final quarter to see out the game."

Online Editors