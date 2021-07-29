| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I was only getting set and Joe Canning sent the sliotar fizzing by me

Brendan Cummins

Galway's Joe Canning with five-year-old fan Darragh Hoary after his side's loss to Waterford last weekend. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Galway's Joe Canning with five-year-old fan Darragh Hoary after his side's loss to Waterford last weekend. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway's Joe Canning with five-year-old fan Darragh Hoary after his side's loss to Waterford last weekend. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Galway's Joe Canning with five-year-old fan Darragh Hoary after his side's loss to Waterford last weekend. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In GAA history, few players have made such an impact that using their first name in conversation is all that’s needed to identify them, Joe is in this elite group.

In 2008, when I found myself back between the posts with Tipperary, we played Galway in the National League final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

My normal routine back then was to try and watch clips of opposition forwards on YouTube to see what they could potentially do. Joe had been burning it up at underage but it’s always a big step up to senior level. Ger Loughnane had given him this opportunity in early 2008 but for me this young corner-forward was barely on my radar.

Most Watched

Privacy