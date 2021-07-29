I was only getting set and Joe Canning sent the sliotar fizzing by me

In GAA history, few players have made such an impact that using their first name in conversation is all that’s needed to identify them, Joe is in this elite group.

In 2008, when I found myself back between the posts with Tipperary, we played Galway in the National League final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

My normal routine back then was to try and watch clips of opposition forwards on YouTube to see what they could potentially do. Joe had been burning it up at underage but it’s always a big step up to senior level. Ger Loughnane had given him this opportunity in early 2008 but for me this young corner-forward was barely on my radar.

He certainly didn’t play like a novice that day, scoring 1-6. I can still clearly remember his goal in the 64th minute.

Initially, he fumbled a pass on our 45-metre line, forcing him to turn back towards his own goals. I was thinking, ‘no threat here’. He calmly roll-lifted the ball and turned towards me, beating two Tipperary defenders to find space – a point was on but he wasn’t happy, this young fella wanted more.

Using his power and pace he beat two more defenders before flashing the ball past me from six metres, Joe was now on my radar.

Outside of his impressive determination what struck me was he needed very little back-lift to generate such power in his shot. I was only getting set for the strike and he had the sliotar fizzing by me.

Read More

As a goalkeeper that’s your card marked for every other day you come face-to-face with wrists like that.

Paul Flynn of Waterford, DJ Carey (Kilkenny) and Tommy Dunne (Tipperary) are the only ones that I experienced that pace of strike against, the ball would simply be past you before a muscle could move to prevent it.

Throughout his career this ball-striking ability has separated him from his peers and resulted in any 20-metre free in front of goal putting the opposing goalkeeper on high alert.

Over the years Joe’s role needed to change within the Galway team, from finisher on the edge of the square to a more physically challenging position in the half-forward line. This was the key to capturing his All Ireland medal in 2017.

It’s one thing being a quality player, but can you influence those around you to play better and Joe could do that. Although he has had more than his fair share of big injuries over the years, at 32 it’s still young to be leaving inter-county hurling.

We need to understand that Joe has maintained higher expectations of himself than any of us could ever place on him and when you feel you can’t get to that level anymore it takes one final act of bravery to step away.

The best advice I got coming near the end of my career was to retire a year too soon, Joe has now taken that road.

Doubtless, the Galway show will go on in 2022 but I have to admit there’s no show like a Joe show.