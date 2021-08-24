‘I was looking for the three years or a commitment for the three years’ – Brian Lohan on his new Clare deal

Clare hurling boss Brian Lohan is "itching to get a shot" at back-to-back All-Ireland champions Limerick, having been handed a three-year extension.

Lohan was unanimously given another three years by the Clare county board last night – which must first be ratified by clubs – to remain at the Banner helm, having already served two progressive years in charge.

Speaking on today's Morning Focus on Clare FM, the two-time All-Ireland SHC winner said he is "happy" to be forging ahead, having sought that commitment from Clare chiefs to remain in the hot-seat and he is now looking to build on the past two seasons.

"I was looking for the three years or a commitment for the three years and (I’m) happy that we've got that from the executive of the board and now I suppose it goes to the clubs and the clubs will decide whether that suits or not," Lohan said.

"I suppose in inter-county hurling now there's an awful lot of work involved in it and it takes a bit of time to get your team together and get the good advice and the professional advice that's needed.

"I suppose the board would be conscious of that and are looking at the job that was done over the last two years and then they have decided to give us the next three years to see if we can improve things.

"I suppose the big thing when we were looking at it initially was that we felt we had good players and I suppose it was about looking at set-ups around the country. There are very professional set-ups out there and we probably needed to get to a different level.

"Because the game is constantly moving on, and we could see that over the weekend. We've seen the performance of the Limerick lads inside and how professional their set-up is and the kind of advice that they have access to.

"So it's about trying to move Clare up to that kind of level. We think we have the quality of players and potential, but it takes a huge amount of hard work obviously."

The 1995 Hurler of the Year admitted that the swell of support around the county, as well as from Club Clare Supporters' Club, for him to drive the county forward provided him with plenty of motivation to plough ahead.

"We've always had great support from the public, great support from the clubs, great support from the players and, look, I'm not a fool, if that wasn't there, I wouldn't be looking for the job, I've always said that. It's great," Lohan said.

"We had great support from a brilliant committee in Club Clare that has been excellent for us for the last couple of years and we've got great support from the general public as well. People appreciate we're trying to do a job and we're working as hard as we can.

"Sometimes it doesn't work out as well as we expect it to, but I think the Clare public appreciate that when you're putting everything into it and sometimes things go against you, they're not going to be on your back over it. They expect that we do put everything into it and that's what we'll be aiming to do again."

Having watched neighbours Limerick deliver a scintillating performance to land their third All-Ireland SHC success in four years last weekend, the two-time All-Ireland winner can't wait to match up again John Kiely's all-conquering Treaty squad.

"On a given day in the game of hurling, you can have those types of games even if you're even a small percentage off. If you're only going into a game at 98pc or 97pc, it can have a massive influence on your performance," Lohan said.

"Maybe there were reasons why Cork didn't play to their maximum and that Limerick did play to their maximum, but that can have a massive reflection on the scoreboard and particularly when you're up against Limerick and the power that they have.

"Particularly in that half-back line and the full-back line, they're so powerful and so good; and around the middle of the field, they're just a serious set-up, but there's a lot of teams out there that will be itching to get a shot at them.

"And we're hoping to be one of those teams, but obviously they're in great shape at the moment, they've great players and a great set-up, very professional and that we're all reading about over the last few days."

After reaching the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final, Clare fell just before that stage this season when narrowly beaten by subsequent All-Ireland finalists Cork and Lohan bemoaned the heavy schedule that played a factor in being turned over by the Rebels.

"We did also have a win against Wexford as well in the middle of the Tipp and the Cork game and it was four matches in five weeks against an opponent that was playing their second match in the summer," The Wolfe Tones clubman said.

"The games are tough, it's an attritional game, and if you remember during the summer there, the weather was exceptionally warm, and that is tough on the players. We probably weren't that lucky.

"Winning against Waterford and losing against Tipp and then being selected out of the hat, we got no bye in the qualifier and then the opponents at that level are tough, so it could maybe have been an easier route, but it was the route that we got.

"Maybe we were a little bit unlucky, but I'd have to say the response of the players, there wasn't a word of complaint ever from any of the lads, so we do feel that we're working with a brilliant bunch of guys and we're looking forward to continuing on that work.

Lohan revealed that he felt the "responsibility" to give back to his county – "it was done for me back when I was playing and I felt it was my turn to give back" – but he admitted that working around Covid-19 has been particularly challenging.

Clare chairman Jack Chaplin admitted that it was a "simple decision" to nail down Lohan for another three years while revealing that the Banner board "will do everything we can" to assist in the squad's success.

"It was a simple decision. It was unanimously agreed. We're delighted that he's back for the next three years and we look forward to lots of good hurling," Chaplin also told Clare FM.

"There are no objectives. I suppose the one objective is that we'd love to be winning All-Irelands, but you have to crawl before you can walk.

"The Covid was very restrictive, but hopefully, over the next three years, it will go up and up. We'll do everything we can for Brian and the team to try and get there. It all looks well for the future."

