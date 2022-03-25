‘I was a hazard to myself’ – Seán Finn on his concussion woes in Cork clash

Limerick star Seán Finn has revealed he tried to force his way back onto the playing pitch after he suffered a concussion in the league defeat to Cork – but admits he’d have been a “hazard” to himself had he been allowed.

The four-time All-Star admitted he tried to guess the answers to the questions the medical team were asking him as part of their concussion protocols in a bid to get back into the fray.

Limerick withdrew him, and after the incident, the Bruff man was kept in hospital overnight as a precautionary measure.

“(It was) my first one. I can see why you wouldn’t want a number of them. It’s quite serious,” Finn said at the launch of the John West Féile.

“I was keen to come on the field at the time. I was trying to make up the answers to what they were asking me, just to get back out there – I think I got them all wrong! They said the best thing was to just keep me off. I was just shook. I didn’t train for 10 or 12 days, then returned to training.”

Finn is now happily fully recovered but believes it’s a player’s instinct to try and get back into the game.

“I think it’s natural that you want to play. It’s just the competitive nature that the player has, but I think it’s important that the medical team take their own initiative on it too. It was only maybe 10 minutes later where I really showed symptoms of real concussion so I say it was probably a delayed reaction. If I was out on the pitch 10 minutes later I was a hazard to myself.

“(I had) a loss of memory and real severe headaches. But at that moment, I got up, came off the field, and tried to make up the answers. They probably weren’t clear and they probably knew that I wasn’t right, but then again, it was up to them to make that decision.

“If they said, ‘You can go on, then go on, Seán’, then I would have went on, but that wasn’t the right thing to do but it was good that I wasn’t in the position to make that decision.

“It was important that they used their initiative even though it might be the hard call to make.”