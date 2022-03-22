'I tried to hide it and continued down that long, lonely, dark road until I eventually couldn’t go any further’ – Kilkenny legend Richie Power

Kilkenny legend Richie Power has opened up on the gambling problem which "took hold" of him during his playing career and how he managed to put a stop to the "long, lonely road" which addiction was leading him down.

Power was forced to retire from county action at the end of the 2015 season due to chronic knee injuries – he has undergone six surgeries – but few knew the inner turmoil which the eight-time All-Ireland SHC winner was experiencing far away from the pitch.

In a searingly honest interview with BBC Radio Ulster’s GAA Social podcast – hosted by Thomas Niblock and former Armagh footballer Óisín McConville – Power lifts the lid on the turmoil which he has dealt with while battling addiction.

“I’ve struggled with a gambling addiction. It started at a relatively young age, around probably 17, maybe 18 at the time and it would have been very small I suppose at the beginning," the 36-year-old said.

"Then I suppose it just took a hold of me, as it does really, grabbed a hold of me as it has affected so many other people as well. It affected me throughout my sporting career. I just felt being an inter-county player, you have so much free time at weekends.

"You’re not out socialising, you’re trying to maybe fill that void. I would have used gambling as a huge escape, it was an escapism for me away from the hurling, away from other problems that were maybe going on in my life.

“Injuries, for example. Any time I would have broken down injured or that, I’d spiral that way in my own head thinking that 'Nobody is going to say anything to me, they're going to feel sorry for me, I feel sorry for myself'.

“It just had a huge impact on me personally, both mentally and I suppose physically as well. I was hurling with Kilkenny and all this was going on in the background as well, you’re trying to manifest a life that is perfect and great.

"Whereas at the back of it you’re in complete turmoil and you're fighting with it. Knowing that I was struggling with an addiction, but I suppose not being strong enough to ask for help or not being strong enough to go home and sit down with my parents and family and not being man enough to do that.

"I just tried to hide it and continued on down that long, lonely, dark road until I eventually couldn’t go any further at the end of 2013. That's when I was surplus to requirements in the Kilkenny set-up and probably rightly so."

The two-time All-Star revealed how a week "on the beer" in the aftermath of Carrickshock's 2013 Kilkenny SHC final loss was quickly followed by a meeting with Cats boss Brian Cody and his management team in Hotel Kilkenny.

Power was "dropped without officially being dropped" and encouraged to resolve his off-field issues if he were to have any chance of donning the black and amber again. That was when it all finally came to a head.

“I won’t say he (Cody) was aware of how bad things were, but he was aware of my gambling. That kind of led me to everything coming out, sitting down at home with my Mam and Dad, my brother and sister," he said.

"Everything was put on the table then and luckily enough the GPA were a huge help.”

His father Richie Snr, another former Kilkenny star, made contact with McConville, who has been open about his own gambling problems and now works as an addiction counsellor, before the pair set off to meet him in the Carrickdale Hotel in Dundalk before Christmas of 2013.

“That was the start of the road to recovery. There were bumps obviously along the way, but that was where I had to make a decision really. Keep going down that long, lonely road on my own or sit down and talk about it and manage or arrest it," Power said.

“I’ll always be a gambling addict but as long as you keep doing the right things it doesn’t have to affect the rest of your life. 2014 and ‘15 were probably the only two years in a Kilkenny jersey that I didn’t have that going on in the background.

"On the surface, people looking in would see you're winning All-Irelands year-in, year-out and think ‘What could be possibly wrong in this guy’s life?’ Deep down, I was certainly in turmoil.

"When my family found out I can only assume that it was very hard on them as well but I couldn’t say how supportive they were about it. It was just a case of trying to arrest the addiction and trying to keep it at bay.

"It’ll always be part of who I am. The big thing I probably learned in recovery over the years is you try not to let it define you. I’m trying not to, it’s a struggle. You try and learn from it and obviously be a better person from it. But it'll always be part of who I am."

Power admitted that feelings of “guilt and shame" are never far from the surface and that's why he had not spoken about the issues publically until now.

"I was afraid of my life that it was going to go public when it all came out, you're just afraid of what your employers will think, what are other people going to think and all of this stuff goes on in your head," he said.

"I just never felt that I was strong enough to come out publically and speak about it. Will that change? I don't know. I'd be quite a private person, but I think that comes from the addiction as well.

“You try and hide everything. You don't know what type of perception or reaction that you're going to get."

Power, who became a father for the second time earlier this year with the birth of Richie Óg – "Richard the Third" as he calls him – is glad to report that he has come out the other side of addiction.

He attends addiction meetings at least once every week in his native Kilkenny – something which he rarely thought possible a few years ago – and his story will no doubt inspire others to tackle their problems.

Richie's full interview can be heard here.

For more information on dealing with gambling addictions, go to gamblersanonymous.ie or problemgambling.ie