I thought 'Jesus, I'm after making a show of myself' - Mahony on second ACL blow

At first, Pauric Mahony was embarrassed. He had crumbled in a heap when chasing Simon Donohoe in a challenge game against Wexford in Dungarvan and cried out in pain. But the pain quickly subsided and, having been the victim of a ACL injury before, he thought he'd know if he'd done something serious.

As it turned out, he had. There was significant damage to his knee, but he'd only know that when he took the next ball.

And with that, his season was over.

"Whatever happened, I just went to lunge in to flick the ball away and felt something in the back of my knee, sure I hit the ground and let a roar out and 30 seconds later I was back up, thinking 'Jesus, I'm after making a show of myself there, letting a roar out'.

"I thought there was nothing to it because I jogged back into position for the next play and then 'SOK' (Stephen O'Keeffe) went to hit me a puck-out and when I caught it, when I turned to give Kevin Moran a hand pass, I just felt something again.

"So that was really it. I went up to Tadhg O'Sullivan who is a family friend and went up to the orthopaedic surgeon in Whitfield the following day and he just said I didn't have any symptoms of an ACL, but the feel of the cruciate, he was a bit worried about. I got a scan on the Monday and that revealed the bad news."

It was a body blow for the county. Whatever plans Liam Cahill had for reviving Waterford's fortunes, Mahony was sure to be central to them. But suddenly, the Déise's attacking fulcrum and their free-taker was taken out of the picture. To make things worse, it was the second time that same knee had given way.

"I had to remove one screw from my knee from the previous op to get in to do the operation on this but everything went to plan."

For some, it's too much to watch on but Mahony has stayed around the squad at his manager's request.

"Liam was speaking to me pretty quickly after it and was keen for me to hang around, and I suppose at the start I was kind of feeling like a bit of a waster, but then eventually you can start picking up the balls or bringing water out to the lads, you can do something and you feel like you're offering something.

"So yeah, it has made it a lot easier too in the fact that I've been able to attend the games because these lads are obviously very good friends and you're involved in the team, especially after doing a lot of the hard work with them it's nice to be still there with them."

Since the first whistle of their win over Cork, Waterford have looked like a team reborn. Prior to 2020, they had managed just a draw in their previous eight championship matches, spanning two seasons. Cahill and coach Mikey Beevans have overseen a remarkable about turn in fortunes.

"They've (the management) struck a balance between bringing a level of intensity, work-rate and aggression with giving lads that little bit of freedom to go out and express themselves.

"The hurlers are obviously there and maybe they've installed a little bit more belief. There's good young lads there that we would have seen winning minors and under-21s with Waterford, and all the lads whether it was winning Harty Cups or Colleges, they've been there and been successful.

"But just maybe we haven't brought it to the senior level and I think that's kind of the faith and the trust that the lads have shown and given to all the players, I think lads are using that and it's just reflecting in their performances."

Dreamland

Waterford are on the cusp of dreamland again. Mahony played when they lost out to Galway in 2017. This time he will be forced to watch on as they try and topple Limerick on Sunday.

"It will be tough, it will be tough of course. But I suppose that's part of the game. For example we've the likes of Darragh Fives who is injured too and he's had a lot more bad luck than me over the years. Whereas I might have had one or two bad injuries where I had to go under the knife, he had had constantly muscle injuries. And he was there Tuesday night before the Cork game absolutely flying - probably playing the best hurling he has played - and next minute he went down and his year was over.

"Obviously the further you go in the championship, the harder it actually gets because you're missing out on something, especially when you get to the final day.

"But at the same time it's a little bit easier then as well, at the end of the day I'm a Waterford supporter first and foremost and we're craving this long enough at this stage.

"The winning, it's great that initial buzz, but you have mixed emotions then as well from your own side of things. But that's pretty natural."

