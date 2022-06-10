| 13.2°C Dublin

'I thought Henry wasn’t himself, even during the match' - how did Cody vs Shefflin get this far?

In communicating such hostility towards, arguably, Kilkenny’s greatest player, is the Cats manager now merely confirming that dressing-room bonds espoused are just a convenience of time? 

Galway manager Henry Shefflin looks unhappy after the Leinster SHC final. Photo: Sportsfile
Galway manager Henry Shefflin looks unhappy after the Leinster SHC final. Photo: Sportsfile

It has long been a tool of Brian Cody’s personality that, though it might be summer, you’ll find ice on the inside of the windows.

Friendship was never part of the transaction in his management of Kilkenny hurlers. If anything, the longer he has stayed, the more closed he has chosen to be towards his own dressing-room. It is as if the powers of kinship that govern success must, for him, carry a specific timeline.

