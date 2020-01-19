'I think the two lads were shining down on us' – Shefflin thinks of his late club-mates after Ballyhale make history

Manager Henry Shefflin revealed that one of the team's first acts when back in the sanctity of their changing room was to remember those who had passed.

They arranged a team photo with the Tommy Moore cup and the number 19 jersey. That shirt had remained unused since the passing of panellist Eugene Aylward, whose death came little over a year after the death of another club member, Eoin Doyle.

Like vanquished opponents Borris-Ileigh, grief had been the yoke on the neck of Shefflin's community. And he had no doubt that a sense of loss helped focus minds as the club put back-to-back All-Ireland titles together for the first time in their history.

"As joyous as an occasion as it is today it's a very sad day as well," the Kilkenny great reflected under the Cusack Stand.

"There's no doubt about it, to do back to back you have to have serious desire and want.

TJ Reid attempts to get away from Kevin Maher of Borris-Ileigh during Ballyhale's All-Ireland SHC club final victory. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"I think Eugene Aylward’s passing last year has given them that want and desire. They wanted to do something special and have that jersey with them. We had a photo inside last year of Eoin's jersey.

"As some of ye might be aware, Eugene’s jersey, number 19, wasn't seen all year, but it was inside with them in the dressing-room.

"We got a picture with that jersey and the cup and I think that's a great reflection of what the lads wanted to achieve today."

The game was littered with subplots. Two of this, or perhaps any, generation's finest, TJ Reid and Brendan Maher, crossed paths on several occasions.

It was fitting that Maher led Borris' late charge when they cut the gap to two points in the final minutes. It felt right too that it was Reid who found a response, finding two points to kill the Tipperary men’s momentum.

"That part there when we really needed him, in the last five or six minutes, you were just waiting for TJ. That's what I'm saying, we give out the jerseys at the start of the match, number six, number three, number 12, and number 14 first.

"Because we say 'these are our leaders lads, and ye just follow these lads'. That's what we have, we have that spine there, we're very fortunate to have that spine."

The game also pitted Offaly boss Michael Fennelly against Offaly coach and Borris manager Johnny Kelly. The latter had no complaints afterwards. He rued the seven efforts on goal that dropped short, along with eight wides, but couldn’t fault his players.

Ballyhale Shamrocks players celebrate after the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship final win over Borris-Ileigh at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

"Sure, we're disappointed obviously, after losing an All-Ireland final there are no easy words," Kelly reflected.

"But you have to actually give credit to Ballyhale. They’re an exceptional club first of all and the fact that they've just achieved their eighth All-Ireland final (win), I mean the mind boggles when you think of what they’ve achieved.

"All I can really add is my heartfelt congratulations to Michael Fennelly and all the Ballyhale guys. It’s bitter disappointment for Borris-Ileigh, a small club that’s had a meteoric rise in the last two years. I hope that they gave some value for money over the last number of weeks and again today."

Jerry Kelly's shoot-on-sight policy was joyous. Some of his scores challenged the laws of physics.

But in the end, they couldn’t find enough. Club mascot Paddy the Cock had been in town for a pre-match pint, but he wouldn’t be climbing the steps of the Hogan Stand.

"Jerry has been very good for us all year, a young fella, 20 years of age, very strong," Kelly said.

"He comes from a great hurling family and a great pedigree, he put in a great shift for us, particularly in the first half.

"We probably needed more at different stages from certain players but to their eternal credit that’s their first run out for club players in an All-Ireland final. I think the day didn’t get to them. They performed heroically and I can’t compliment them enough."

Shefflin made a habit of winning as a player. He’s also yet to lose in championship as Ballyhale manager. Ballyhale’s win completed a clean sweep of All-Ireland club titles for Kilkenny across junior, intermediate and senior.

And there's no rest for him either. The draws for the Kilkenny leagues will take place tonight.

That's for another time.

As Ballyhale got ready to celebrate once more, Shefflin was once again drawn back to those who could not be there.

"I know there is a lot of negativity in the press at the moment about the GAA and calendars and everything like this, but I must recognise today the Doyle and Aylward family and the Cullen family – Eoin Doyle and Eugene's family were offered tickets by the GAA, a box, and they are all up there together.

"I'm sure very emotional and sad that their two boys are not there – but I think it was a great token by the GAA. That's what makes it special.

"We can nitpick this and that but behind it all, when they had those tragedies, when Borris-Ileigh had their tragedies, who do you turn to?

"You turn to your friends in the GAA community. I’m just delighted they were all up there today. Again, I think the two lads were shining down on us."

