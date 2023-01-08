‘I really missed it’ – Dublin manager Micheal Donoghue delighted to be back in inter-county hurling

Dublin manager Micheál Donoghue says that his side will not be getting carried away with one win after they overcame Antrim by seven points in Parnell Park to get their Walsh Cup and 2023 hurling campaign off to a flying start.

The 2017 Galway All-Ireland-winning boss filled the vacancy created by Mattie Kenny back in August, agreeing to a three-year term with the capital and admits that the Walsh Cup will be set around team building and assembling a new squad with many young hurlers primed to make appearances.

“Right now, where we are at, we’ve had a good block of training over the past few weeks and we got to see who we have available for the year. For us the Walsh Cup is all about blooding in new players and giving younger lads some experience at this level of hurling,” said the new Dublin boss.

Donoghue enjoyed serious success with Galway bringing the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the Tribesman for the first time since 1988, as well as winning two Leinster titles and one National League, but said now was the right time to return to inter-county management after leaving his post out west in 2019.

“From my own experience, I’ve had a nice break over the past few seasons, but I decided if I left it any longer it would’ve been hard to get back in at a top level because the game is moving on and it’s moving on very quickly. I really missed it at this level, and I have great opportunity now with Dublin,” Donoghue told the Irish Independent.

However, with regards to his side’s 3-26 to 2-22 victory over Antrim, Donoghue claims that his Dublin team will not be getting carried away, with the ultimate goal of the Walsh Cup being used as a building block for the league and championship.

“We see these lads every night training and I know how hard they’re working but we’re not going to get carried away with one win. This really to us is only pre-season and we have our ambitions geared towards the league and ultimately the championship.

“Having said that we take a lot of learnings from this game. Antrim have been together with that management for a few seasons now and you can see the hard work they’ve been doing. They were very structured today and often hurt us at times.

“I was happy we got off to a nice lead. Antrim did bring it back and they put us under pressure at times, so, it’s how you cope with that pressure is very important and we did that well. We all know that one team doesn’t dominate a game for 70 minutes so if you can stop the opposition building up momentum that’s very important and that’s the biggest thing we did today.”