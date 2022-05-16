I love how Gearóid Hegarty plays his hurling, but he too often dares the refs to give him a card

A lot of Limerick’s rivals might take hope from what happened in Cusack Park yesterday, but it will also have left them with a huge worry. John Kiely, after all, has given some periphery players 50 minutes of championship fare, blood-and-guts intensity, that will only serve to strengthen their armoury.

There is, however, an issue we can’t ignore: Limerick play brilliant hurling, I admire it, but there are a lot of hurls whipping across lads, swiping hard, and if one of those is mistimed early in a match it could cost them.

I love everything about how Gearóid Hegarty hurls, but he’s daring officials to card him by saying he’s not going to back down. He’s very loose with his hurl and he got pinged yesterday.

Now, that’s not to say he deserved the red card. I don’t see how officials were 100 per cent on what they saw for the second yellow. The linesman clearly wasn’t sure, while the umpires didn’t seem to have a clue.

But it’s something Hegarty has to reel in. He needlessly got himself involved in silly stuff in the first half, and those situations always draw the attention of officials.

It wasn’t a great day for the man in black. Colm Lyons struggled to keep up with the frantic pace of the game, missing a few obvious frees. On balance, Limerick were the losers of that.

It was a fiery, rip-roaring game, and I think Kiely made a sensible choice in not exposing Aaron Gillane to it – right now the kind of game he didn’t need to play.

It was almost man for man all over, and Limerick only went short on a handful of puck-outs. Clare went toe to toe with Limerick but the champions – yet again – came up with the answers.

Clare fully earned their spot in the Munster final and they have a strong squad now. In Rory Hayes, they also have one of the best corner backs in the business. He showed that yesterday.

I can’t wait for the rematch, but Brian Lohan faces a big question now: does he keep the ball rolling this Sunday or rest a few lads ahead of the Munster final? If I’m in his shoes, my eyes are on the bigger picture. That approach could affect which team goes through in third, but that’s not his concern.

Waterford, after all, are in this position by their own doing. What we saw again is that expectation doesn’t rest easy on their shoulders, their form plummeting since that league final. I previously mentioned that it’s no advantage for them to play in Walsh Park and that’s something the County Board must address.

The pitch (142m x 80m) is 10 metres narrower than full size and doesn’t suit Waterford’s style. Until they put a proper pitch in, they’d be better off going to Thurles (145m x 90m). Cork exploited that. It allowed them to play their six backs in shape, their midfielders sitting deep with two men left inside.

The Rebels took a lot of criticism of late, but what we saw yesterday were players who cared about that jersey. They showed fight, spark, playing on the edge and not getting involved in stupid stuff. Waterford will rue that Austin Gleeson couldn’t do the same. If I was his team-mate, I’d be pretty annoyed with him.

Did he need to do either of the things that got him sent off? No.

Now, I can put a level of understanding on it given who he is and the way he gets targeted, but he’s not 21 or 22. He’s 28, and this is where you have to mature. Otherwise, his career is going to be blighted by getting involved in silly stuff and, ultimately, his team-mates suffer. It’s something that will have driven Liam Cahill mad.

But there was no doubt Cork deserved this victory. I was just glad it wasn’t a drawn game because we saw two scandalous decisions that could have cost them: one for a free on the side-line, where officials hadn’t a clue what was going on, and another where Séamus Harnedy had a blatant point not counted. For me, Hawk-Eye should be everywhere in our game or else nowhere.

What Cork must do now is cut out the sloppy play at the back, and that habit of getting turned over due to poor passes. And if I’m Patrick Horgan and Alan Connolly, I’m saying to the boys, “just put the ball into us and we’ll do the rest”.

I’m surprised Connolly started so few matches in recent years. He’s a very serious threat around the goal his two goals yesterday showed exactly what you want from forwards: to play instinctively.

As for events elsewhere, Kilkenny were workmanlike in dispatching Dublin, but they weren’t truly tested by a team that seems to have lost their form and that’s lacking natural forwards.

The result of the weekend, though, was Westmeath’s draw with Wexford. What a boost that is for them, and what pressure it’s now heaped on Wexford as they head to Nolan Park on Saturday, fighting for their championship life.