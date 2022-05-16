| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I love how Gearóid Hegarty plays his hurling, but he too often dares the refs to give him a card

Eddie Brennan

Gearoid Hegarty must put some of his wilder swings in check. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Gearoid Hegarty must put some of his wilder swings in check. Credit: Sportsfile

Gearoid Hegarty must put some of his wilder swings in check. Credit: Sportsfile

Gearoid Hegarty must put some of his wilder swings in check. Credit: Sportsfile

A lot of Limerick’s rivals might take hope from what happened in Cusack Park yesterday, but it will also have left them with a huge worry. John Kiely, after all, has given some periphery players 50 minutes of championship fare, blood-and-guts intensity, that will only serve to strengthen their armoury.

There is, however, an issue we can’t ignore: Limerick play brilliant hurling, I admire it, but there are a lot of hurls whipping across lads, swiping hard, and if one of those is mistimed early in a match it could cost them.

Most Watched

Privacy