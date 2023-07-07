‘I knew with the numbness I felt I was in trouble’ – Pat Hartigan’s living the Limerick dream again
Pat Hartigan was the All-Star hurling full-back in the early 1970s, a ground-breaking, imperious defender. But his career ended when a training ground clash cost him the sight in his left eye, prompting the accelerated use of face guards
Some 90 minutes after the 2018 All-Ireland hurling final had drawn to a close and Limerick were champions for the first time in 45 years, Jones’s Road was still thronged with the county’s supporters.