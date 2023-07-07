‘I knew with the numbness I felt I was in trouble’ – Pat Hartigan’s living the Limerick dream again

Pat Hartigan was the All-Star hurling full-back in the early 1970s, a ground-breaking, imperious defender. But his career ended when a training ground clash cost him the sight in his left eye, prompting the accelerated use of face guards

Former Limerick All Ireland winning hurler Pat Hartigan was a five-time All-Star in the 1970s. Photo: Don Moloney

Colm Keys Today at 15:57