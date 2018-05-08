Former Tipperary hurling captain Ger 'Redser' O'Grady has described the moment he leaped from his van to the aid of a man who was suffering a cardiac arrest.

'I kept going and going' - Former Tipp hurling captain 'Redser' O'Grady saves stricken man after heart attack

The 39-year-old and a friend performed CPR on the man for almost 40 minutes while they waited for an ambulance after he noticed the man collapsing at a petrol station on Matthew Avenue in Thurles last Friday..

The man was subsequently air-lifted to hospital and is still in a critical condition but is alive thanks to the efforts of Redser and his pal. "I reacted straight away. I just knew he was having a heart attack. Something told me," he told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"I fella had a heart attack in the Source Gym in Thurles a fortnight ago and a fella working there called Martin Keogh gave him CPR and kept him alive. I was only thinking about it the other day and thought, 'I did that course in the North a few years ago and hopefully I never get to use it'. "I was saying in my mind that if it ever came across I would keep cool and low and behold a couple of days later a fella drops down with a heart attack in front of my very eyes.

"I kept cool, got out of the van and started CPR straight away. "You are buying time for the ambulance to come along and get that blood flow from the heart to the brain.

"I kept going and going but you'd want to be in the whole of your health to do it because it is tough going but when a guy's life is in your hands you'll stay going. "Luckily enough, he is still hanging in there now.

"He was lucky myself and Gary were there in the right place at the right time."

'Redser' called on CPR training to be added to the Leaving Cert curriculum and for everyone to make themselves aware of what to do if they are faced with a similar ordeal.

"It's only takes half a day to learn it. It's not rocket science," he added.

Online Editors