Galway superstar Joe Canning has announced his retirement, insisting that 'the time is right'.

Just a matter of days after moving to the top of the all-time scoring chart, the 32 year-old told media this morning that he was stepping away from the county game.

"That’s it, finished with Galway now," Canning said at a Bord Gais Energy media event.

“I told the boys after in the dressing room, that was it, so have to keep my word a bit on that one.

“I will keep playing with Portumna, but that’s me finished with Galway."

Canning cited injuries as one of his main reasons behind his decision.

"Yeah, I was humming and hawing about kind of saying it publicly.

“But then I was talking to my brother after and we said I probably should have said it publicly, cut out all this.

“There has been a lot of people wondering, would I, wouldn't I, so just to end all that.

“It’s injuries and stuff like that. I had a couple of fairly serious ones over the year and even this year alone I tore a hamstring after the Waterford league game and didn’t realise I had it for a few weeks. Just a little nick, I'd a partial tear in my thumb as well. My finger, my heel, yeah there are four or five injuries alone this year, niggly ones, so yeah it wasn’t getting any easier for me.

“I just feel the time is right. I don’t want to stay around too long either.

“I think that is a bad way as well, just being there for the sake of it.

“As I said to the lads after the game, Saturday wasn’t the day I was planning to tell them.

“That’s just it, life moves on.”

"I thought it (retirement) might be later on in the year," he said.

“You were kind of hoping in August time, August 22, All-Ireland that’s your kind of dream isn’t it, but that’s life. As I said, life moves on, that’s just the way it is.

“I am content with it. It wasn’t a thing just because we lost, that’s it. As I said to the boys I wanted to say it then because we will never be in that group again.”

The Portumna star departs the stage as one of the greats to have ever played the game. He scored 0-9 last weekend to create history, with his eighth point seeing him overtake Henry Shefflin as the championship's all-time top-scorer.

However, after making his debut back in 2008, and after an injury hit season, he announced his retirement to his Galway team mates after their defeat to Waterford on Saturday.

Canning, who will continue to hurl with Portumna, won an All-Ireland title in 2017, as well as five All Star awards.