I hope he’s not really finished with Galway – Joe Canning could still offer a lot as a super sub

A GOOD sportsperson can retire three times! Joe Canning has announced his departure but I hope it’s only the first one.

He feels it’s the right time to step away but hopefully he’ll think differently next spring. If he does, then I’m sure he would be welcomed back into the Galway camp.

I wouldn’t ask him to do the hard training – just get himself sharp enough to come on as a sub. Imagine being able to spring him around the second water break. It’s not what the opposition would want to see, that’s for sure.

Inter-county squads are super-fit these days but all the training and tuning in the world won’t turn a player into a Joe Canning. He wouldn’t need to be as fit as the rest to make a major impact as a sub.

For Galway’s sake – and indeed hurling in general – I hope he gets the itch again next year and gives it another go.

If last Saturday’s game turns out to be his last, his passes to Jason Flynn for two of Galway’s goals encapsulated what he was always about in a fantastic career. The first, in particular, was pure magic.

Probably no other player in the game would have had (a) the vision to spot Flynn and (b) the precision to find him with such a pass.

But then that was always part of Canning’s game from long before he announced himself to the senior championship with an incredible performance against Cork in the 2008 qualifiers.

And it wasn’t as if he was up against a fellow-rookie.

He was thrown in against no less a powerhouse than ‘The Rock’ (Diarmuid O’Sullivan), a man not noted for being gentle on full-forwards, irrespective of their age.

He met his match that evening in Thurles.

Galway lost but a new star had arrived.

Of course, Canning had done it all at underage (Galway), club (Portumna) and college level (LIT) prior to that.

I remember him from his juvenile days with Portumna when you just knew that something special was on the way. He was just at a different level to colleagues and opposition.

Strength, athleticism, touch, timing, vision, balance, instinct, determination – he had them all and lot more too.

You look at some excellent young players and hope they will develop into equally good seniors, but it doesn’t always happen.

There were never any doubts about Canning. He was a leader with Portumna from his teenage years and took that into the Galway camp too.

Too much was expected of him at times, especially in recent years when others should have emerged to share the leadership responsibilities more evenly.

Instead, it often looked a case of ‘what can Joe do today?’

He never shirked a challenge, never backed off and thrived in the toughest of going.

His accuracy from frees was right up there with the best there has ever been and he was the first to turn sideline cuts into consistent scoring opportunities.

I have no doubt his example helped to improve that art considerably.

Several others are very good at it now too, but for the consistency and purity of his striking, none could compare with Canning.

People will say he should have won more All-Ireland senior medals, but at least he got one, unlike his older brother Ollie, who was terribly unlucky to miss out.

Whether at minor, U-21, senior, club or college level, Canning made things happen.

Indeed, many Galway players have All-Ireland medals because of him.

Hurling has lost a superstar, one of the finest exponents there has even been of the game’s magic crafts.