I hope he’s not really finished with Galway – Joe Canning could still offer a lot as a super sub

Cyril Farrell

expert view

Galway's Joe Canning walks down the tunnel after his side's defeat to Waterford in last weekend's All-Ireland SHC Round 2 clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Galway's Joe Canning walks down the tunnel after his side's defeat to Waterford in last weekend's All-Ireland SHC Round 2 clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

A GOOD sportsperson can retire three times! Joe Canning has announced his departure but I hope it’s only the first one.

He feels it’s the right time to step away but hopefully he’ll think differently next spring. If he does, then I’m sure he would be welcomed back into the Galway camp.

I wouldn’t ask him to do the hard training – just get himself sharp enough to come on as a sub. Imagine being able to spring him around the second water break. It’s not what the opposition would want to see, that’s for sure.

