‘I have this vision of the 80s team’ – Henry Shefflin calls on Galway to go back to the future

Henry Shefflin is starting to see the characteristics he first saw as a child when Galway were winning All-Ireland titles in the 1980s and he’s hopeful they are setting themselves up to dethrone the champions Limerick on Saturday.

Shefflin witnessed Galway reaching five All-Ireland finals in six years at the end of the 80s when he was growing up in Kilkenny, capturing the crown in ’87 and ’88 to add to their breakthrough victory in 1980, and as he comes towards the business end of his second season in charge of the Tribesmen, he’s pleased with the way they’re developing.

Shefflin knows they need to be more consistent but he felt they showed that in their 1-20 to 1-18 All-Ireland quarter-final win over Tipperary.

“I think we have made it pretty difficult on ourselves in some of the games. But it was somewhat inconsistent in the sense it would be very strong and then it would drop off, but it felt all during the Tipperary game it was strong all the way through.

“I know Tipp had a patch near the end and it really shook us again and you are thinking back two weeks previous to the Leinster final, but I think the resilience of the lads was strong. You think of Jason Flynn running over Michael Breen, giving a good ball across and Cianan Fahy setting up Tom Monaghan for a point, they are the characteristics you want to see in your team. That was very pleasing.

“I have this vision of the 80s team and that very successful team and what they had was that resilience and that grit, but they had brilliant hurling as well. And I think that is the capability within the squad to do that and that’s what we are striving to try and achieve and represent the jersey like that, that the group is showcasing in that fashion.”

Shefflin would, of course, have preferred to have taken the direct route to this stage but they got caught at the death by his native Kilkenny, and he is now hoping that extra game against Tipperary will stand to them.

“We have a knockout game under our belts and I’m hoping that a game like that will bring on the team but we won’t know for definite until Saturday, but you would hope it would bring on the group and the team itself and that they will get energy and momentum from that as well,” he told Galway Bay FM.

“It was a knockout game, you were backed into a corner. We were pleased with the performance but we know there is more to do, but isn’t that the challenge? Can we continue that upward curve of the level of performance?”

Galway, who haven’t beaten Limerick in the championship since 2005, went down by 0-27 to 1-21 to them in last year’s All-Ireland final but despite the close nature of the scoring, Shefflin questions whether they were ever really in contention.

“When you watch back that match, Limerick started very well, we had some opportunities and didn’t take them, but it was kind of nip and tuck from there. But did we ever really feel we were going to win it? I suppose when Beano’s (Brian Concannon) goal went it, there was that kind of sense of it but thereafter again Limerick always had us at arm’s length and I suppose that is the next step for this team. Can we really push on? It is a massive challenge for us, they are a serious outfit and obviously they have had the four-week break and they will be fresh coming into it and they have serious players.

“But as well as it being a challenge, it is a wonderful opportunity. This is why we do it and the players must be looking forward to it, playing in the theatre that is Croke Park. You’ll have 60,000 there and you are training for these big days, big games, and that’s the opportunity that awaits the lads.”