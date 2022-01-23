'I had only one option and that was to go for goal' - TJ Reid's strike sends Ballyhale Shamrocks into All-Ireland Club SHC final

TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrates after the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Final match between St Thomas, Galway and Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Standing over a 22-metre free from a relatively acute angle with the three minutes of added time already well elapsed, even for TJ Reid it looked an impossible task.

Standing over a 22-metre free from a relatively acute angle with the three minutes of added time already well elapsed, even for TJ Reid it looked an impossible task.

Ballyhale Shamrocks needed a goal to keep their All-Ireland club hurling three-in-a-row hopes alive and as St Thomas' filled their goalmouth with red shirts they had to be confident that even TJ could be repelled from this situation.

But somehow he found a gap and unleashing all the power that has made him the hurler that he is he delivered the miracle required to keep them on track.

"Lucky enough, last night I put my hurl in a bucket of water just to give that base a bit more weight on it and I’m just glad it came into use because the penalty and the free, I struck them very well," he said, a nod to the importance of detailed preparation," he said.

"I asked the ref what was left and he said 30 seconds so I had only one option and that was to go for goal and, look, it was pure luck that it went in.

"There was bodies there so I knew if I struck it somebody might get in the way and when there’s bodies there people are blocked off but, as I said, I just went for pure power.

Read More

"I struck it on the sweet spot and I couldn’t have hit it any better. As soon as I struck it I knew it was going in."

It was an unlikely win for the champions who were nowhere near the best, trailing throughout, apart from a brief few minutes in the opening half.

Just minutes earlier, TJ had converted a penalty to draw them level after Colin Fennelly had been brought down by John Headd but St Thomas' responded with two Conor Cooney frees and they looked to have weathered that brief storm.

But when Fintan Burke dragged down Reid in those closing minutes he must have sensed that he was committing the foul in the right place, far enough away to diminish the goal threat.

Not so with one of the greatest players the game has seen as he once again stepped up for one of the biggest moments of his illustrious career.

No club has won three-in-row before and in a year when they celebrate their 50th anniversary, the most decorated club team of all knew what was on the line in that hectic finish.

They were far from their best but inevitably found a way to win.

It had started so well for St Thomas, a four point lead established before Reid swung over Shamrocks' opening point on eight minutes.

And that appeared to settle the reigning champions as they took a 0-7 to 0-6 lead by the first water break, TJ assisting with three of the next six scores as Eoin Cody caused St Thomas' defence plenty of problems with his direct running.

But the Galway champions' resilience manifested so often throughout, not least when play resumed and they regained the lead through a Cooney pointed free and another for Eanna Burke to take his tally to three.

Their best goal chance in the half also fell to Eanna Burke when he cut open the Ballyhale defence and linked with Oisin Flannery but that return wasn't clean and the shot he got away was poor, allowing Dean Mason to cover comfortably.

By the break they were two points clear, 0-13 to 0-11 and held control to double that to a 0-17 to 0-13 lead by the second water break.

When Reid stepped up to the penalty there was just three in it, 0-18 to 0-15.

By his own admission afterwards, the five-time All-Ireland club winner could not have connected any better with either penalty or free at the end. And for his club, there may never be too more important strikes.

Scorers - Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 2-5 (1-3fs, 1-0 pen) E Cody 0-4, J Cuddihy 0-3, C Fennelly A Mullen, P Mullen 0-1 each. St Thomas: C Cooney 0-11 (0-10fs, 0-1sl) E Burke 0-4 B Burke 0-2, Darragh Burke, J Regan B Farrell 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; K Mullen, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; C Phelan, P Mullen; B Cody, E Cody, A Mullen; C Fennelly, TJ Reid, J Cuddihy. Subs: E Kenneally for Phelan (32), B Butler for K Mullen inj (43), C Walsh for D Mullen inj (55), E Reid for Kenneally (57)

St Thomas: G Kelly; D Sherry, C Mahony, F Burke; C Burke, E Duggan, J Headd; D Burke, B Burke; D Burke, C Cooney, J Regan; E Burke, B Farrell, O Flannery. Subs: V Manso for Farrell (46), M Caulfield for Duggan (57).

Referee: Rory McGann (Newmarket).