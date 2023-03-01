‘I had enough of it’ - John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer on Tipp retirement, abuse from supporters and that Hawk-Eye free in 2014

There was no phone call from Liam Cahill to try and lure him back into the Tipperary hurling fold, but John 'Bubbles' O'Dwyer admitted that he is unlikely to have returned, even if it had arrived.

O'Dwyer, a two-time All-Ireland SHC winner (2016 and '19), officially retired from inter-county action last month with his statement only released because the 31-year-old was "sick of people asking" about his future.

The Killenaule wizard missed the 2022 season under Colm Bonnar due to a knee injury with many expecting that he would return under Cahill, although that never materialised.

"What do you want, a hug and a kiss?" O'Dwyer told The 2 Johnnies Podcast when asked if he expected a call from the Premier boss.

"At inter-county level, that's just the cut-throat business of it, isn't it? That's just the way it goes, you have to move on. Everyone moves on."

When pushed on what his answer would have been had an invitation arrived, he made no bones about the fact that his "time was done".

"I don't think I would have went in, no. It's a hard one to answer but I think my time was done and I had enough of it," he said.

"I had enough of it anyway. Even last year, when I stepped away...I went in and gave it a go and was trying but couldn't get injuries right. I remember coming out from training one night and I was walking out with Seamie (Callanan) and 'Bonner' (Maher).

"I was actually happy walking out. I said it to the lads there and then, I made the decision, I said, 'Lads, I won't be back'. I said, 'I can't do it anymore' and shook their hands. When you stop enjoying it, that's when you know you need to go.

"I was in there but you want to be on the pitch and you want to be playing and if you're not fit or whatever, you're probably pulling from the rest of the group so I said instead of doing that, I'd take myself out of it and told the management."

In a wide-ranging interview where few punches are pulled, O'Dwyer opened up on what he felt was a media fixation with him and the abuse which was directed his way after an early sending-off in their 2016 Munster SHC semi-final victory over Limerick.

"I was after getting a load of letters that year after I got sent off. I got letters posted to the house, the mother opened them. She wouldn't let me read them, some of the stuff that was in them," O'Dwyer said.

"Lads abusing you. Fair enough, lads doing it on Twitter or whatever you want to do, but sending letters to your house. I kind of used that. I got hold of one of the letters and it was absolutely brutal stuff that was wrote in it.

"Whatever about going in on you but going in on your family, going in on your uncle, whatever, cousins, just mental. People saying you're nothing but a f****** c***, and you shouldn't be wearing a Tipp jersey and all this sort of stuff."

He admitted that abuse fuelled the infamous f-bomb which he dropped in an RTÉ interview just seconds after the final whistle of their 2016 All-Ireland final victory over Kilkenny, which he had to apologise for.

O'Dwyer only rates his county career as "alright" and he reckons that he "could and should have won a lot more" while believing that Tipp "probably could have contested five or six All-Ireland finals in a row" during the 2010s.

On a personal level, he felt he "could have won more" than the sole All-Star which he picked up in 2014 while he nominates the 2012 Munster U-21 final in 2012, which they lost to Clare, as his best game in a Tipp jersey, but also the hardest defeat to take.

While detailing his relationship with former Tipp boss Liam Sheedy, he attempts to debunk "a myth out there" that he didn't train while also documenting the level of sacrifice he needed to make to play for his county.

"I just see the game different to a lot of other people. I'd be very similar to Eamon O'Shea, the coach, space and movement whereas Sheedy probably just loves lads hopping off each other, hooking and blocking," he said.

"I always go for the 80:20 rule, 80 per cent of the good stuff and 20 per cent of the bad stuff. But in fairness to Sheedy, if you put a point to him, he'd listen to it.

"In 2018 I had a bad year, I didn't really play at all. I started two of the four championship games but I'd a bad year and when he came in then, I said 'this is the right boost that I need and that Tipp need' and he gave you that.

"I'm not one of these lads going round with a six-pack," he continued. "In 2019 when the nutritionist came in, I'd be going round eating 1,400 calories (a day) and then you'd rock up to someone else and they could be eating four a half thousand.

"The stuff that you had to do, everybody's body is different. I carried that bit of weight. If I look at food, I'll put on weight whereas Ronan Maher could eat five pizzas a day and he wouldn't put on anything.

"It was tough going, you'd be starving but that's what you have to do. I know when you win an All-Ireland and all that, it's all worth it but it's fair tough what you put yourself through. You'd be going to training and you're only after eating a banana and a bowl of porridge all day.

"And there's lads there absolutely hopping off the running and you're trying to keep up with them, they're eating food all day while I'm drinking water. In the long run then come May, you're primed, though."

He admitted that a bit-part role off the bench under Cahill was of little interest to him - "Are you going to bust your arse for six months training just for 10 minutes?" - while also reaffirming his belief that the controversial Hawk-Eye effort in the 2014 All-Ireland final was a point.

With Kilkenny and Tipp deadlocked and the clock in the dying seconds, O'Dwyer stood over one of the most famous frees in hurling history with Hawk-Eye eventually ruling out his long shot had missed by the narrowest of margins.

"That's the only reason why the media come after me as well, because of that f****** free," O'Dwyer, who has not been on social media for the past few years, said. "I'd still be adamant that it was over, 100 per cent.

"Then Paudie Maher, he didn't say it to me afterwards because it wouldn't have been a nice thing to say, but he said he was standing right behind it and it was wide.

"Darren Gleeson came up to me after the match and says 'Do you not know that the wind always goes left to right when you're striking into that end?' I says 'it's no f****** good telling me now Darren'."

O'Dwyer also revealed the hilarious origin of his nickname Bubbles.

"When I was born, I was born with a massive head of hair, hairy arms, hairy legs, the whole lot," he chuckled.

"The mother was just after popping me out and says, 'Jaysus, he looks like Michael Jackson's monkey', who was called 'Bubbles' so it stuck since then."