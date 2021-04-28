‘I get bad days, everyone gets bad days, but I can pick up the phone to a friend’

Etched on the inside of Maurice Shanahan’s right forearm is a tattoo he had inked in 2015; a mantra to ground him in the moment, to remind him of his place.

‘Sky above me, earth below me, life within me’

“Everyone knows I tried to commit suicide,” says Shanahan with bracing candour, given the subject matter and associated stigma.

That was in 2014.

He doesn’t quite know why, but Shanahan recalls reaching a point he now recognises as “rock bottom” that year.

Injury had kept him away from his teammates with Lismore and Waterford for long spells while the general strains of normal life and pressures of inter-county living piled on layers of angst.

“People only see the sunny days above in Croke Park and Thurles,” he says now.

“When you’re playing bad and other things mighn’t be going for you off the field, you might have your own difficulties off the field. And then those people are slating you, saying: ‘take off Shanahan, he is useless today’.

“Those things, it would have got to me when I was playing to be honest with you. I was always looking at the paper the following day to see what the reporters were saying, was I good or bad.”

Since he broke through as a 19-year-old, Shanahan would travel to Waterford training with Shane and Darragh Fives and Tommy Ryan.

That year, there were an increasing number of nights he’d text ahead to say he’d make his own way.

The spin from Lismore takes an hour or so.

On those solo trips, he could spend 40 minutes crying, get out and train, and then cry all the way back home.

Then he’d lock himself away in his bedroom at home. Hardly eating. Barely sleeping.

It built and built until one day, Shanahan consumed a toxic overdose of medication before texting his sister to ensure he wouldn’t be found dead by his parents.

That wasn’t an isolated incident either.

And the impact it had at home – and in Australia, where his brother James lives - was devastating.

He had his car keys confiscated by his parents at a time when his father was also battling cancer.

At one stage, his other brother, Waterford hurling icon, Dan – who he now describes with a mix of gratitude and admiration as “like a bodyguard” – actually locked him in a shed to prevent his younger sibling causing further harm to himself.

Speaking in 2015, he recalled - bleak and incomprehensible though it sounds now – that he “was doing my parents and my family a favour” by removing himself from their lives.

“Now, if it happened to me today, I’d probably come out straight away and tell someone,” he says.

“I get bad days, everyone gets bad days, and I can pick up the phone to a friend.

“It might be a friend I haven’t spoken to in a year or two, but if I ring him and say, I have a bad day today, he’ll know straight away he has to be on the phone talking to me. Those things help me big-time.”

Life has moved briskly.

In February 2020, Shanahan married long-term girlfriend Katie. Six weeks ago, she gave birth to Rosie, their first child.

And despite the unexpected devastation of being dropped from the Waterford panel by Liam Cahill in November, 2019, Shanahan insists he will “never give up on putting on a Waterford jersey”.

At 31, with Cahill having made such profound progress in his first year, Shanahan admits a recall is “unlikely”.

But the ambition remains.

The 2020 Championship, in all its behind-closed-doors strangeness, was even weirder for Shanahan.

How do you digest a team on which you soldiered for a decade improbably winning their way through to an All-Ireland final, played in deep winter in an empty Croke Park?

He remembers watching Stephen Bennett’s goal in that stirring semi-final victory against Kilkenny on television and having to leave the house momentarily to wrestle the barrage of conflicting emotions.

“I had to walk out to the back garden for five minutes because it kind of hit home. ‘Jesus, I would have loved to have been there with them,’ especially with 15 minutes to go.

“In previous years,” Shanahan recalls, “that’s the time nearly I was coming on in matches because I was used as an impact sub.

“It kind of hit home sitting down with Katie at the time, and it did hit home. But I went out the back and took around five minutes, and when I came back in I was roaring the boys on again.”

“Personally,” he adds, “I do think I still have something to offer. But like that, Liam has his own plans and I’m not part of that plan, which is fine as well.

“But we are human people, and if it doesn’t hurt you after the last 10 years you gave to Waterford, it didn’t mean much then, to be honest.”