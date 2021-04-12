| 3.4°C Dublin

‘I felt this unmerciful pain... and I dropped’ - Mickey Burke on how trauma and tragedy struck on the same day in 2010

Trauma and tragedy struck on the same day in 2010, but Burke bounced back to play another decade for the Royals – and he has no plans to hang up his hurl yet

Mickey Burke (left) in an off-the-ball tussle with Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara during the 2014 Leinster SFC Final at Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Frank Roche Email

Mickey Burke is a man of many guises. Meath footballer – never officially retired, he confirms. Still a Meath hurler, buzzing for the new season. A publican and farmer with biceps that could, you suspect, lift a gate clean off its hinges. Speaking of arms, you can’t miss the tattoos: an indelible part of the Burke persona.

But you probably didn’t know that he’s also a budding barista.

