‘I felt this unmerciful pain... and I dropped’ - Mickey Burke on how trauma and tragedy struck on the same day in 2010

Mickey Burke is a man of many guises. Meath footballer – never officially retired, he confirms. Still a Meath hurler, buzzing for the new season. A publican and farmer with biceps that could, you suspect, lift a gate clean off its hinges. Speaking of arms, you can’t miss the tattoos: an indelible part of the Burke persona.

But you probably didn’t know that he’s also a budding barista.

When we caught up with Burke last week, the 35-year-old was immersed in a course run by the Dublin Barista School. He plans to open a coffee hatch at Stoney’s, the family pub currently shuttered by Covid in his native Longwood.

The pandemic has compelled vintners to get inventive, but Burke also loves his coffee. “It’s very technical. I thought I knew my stuff but, my God, it’s mind-boggling,” he says.

“The pub game is changing, I don’t think people are drinking as much. When my father started off in the pub, 60 years ago, people used to say to him that a yard of counter is worth a hundred acres of land. And I don’t think that’s the case anymore.”

And his own favourite tipple?

“Double espresso,” he reveals. “There’s a bit of an Italian in me! I like the shots . . . rocket fuel.”

* * * * *

The summer of 2010 is one of those love-it-and-loathe-it seasons for Meath football. Viewed through the kaleidoscope of 2021, it looks like a parallel universe.

This was the year they loaded the revolver and emptied five bullets past Stephen Cluxton. A fortnight later, they lifted the Delaney Cup, only for their last Leinster SFC title to be forever overshadowed by the asterisk of Joe Sheridan’s goal and Louth lamentations of “daylight robbery”.

Then they limped out of the All-Ireland race against Kildare. All the furore, all the negative spotlight and all the calls for a ‘fair play replay’, may well have been too much.

Burke missed all of this. He was there all right, but only as a stricken bystander, his leg slowly healing from a catastrophic injury suffered just eight days before they blitzed the Dubs.

Burke was centre-back that evening, facing Laois in a quarter-final replay in Tullamore. “It was an unbelievably warm day. I always wear studded boots, even on the hottest of days, it’s just a thing that I got from Bob O’Malley,” he explains. “I just remember someone falling on me at the time . . . my initial reaction was to get up and run again, that whole ‘Don’t lie down and don’t let them see you’re hurt and you’re playing for Meath’.

“I got up and I went to run, and I just felt this unmerciful pain. I never felt anything like it in my life. And I dropped.

“The doc came on and I think I nearly ripped her thighbone off, squeezing her leg that hard, I wanted painkillers. I got oxygen on the field, then I was brought to Tullamore in the ambulance, and when I got into hospital there was a girl, I think it was Junior Cert night . . . the young one was drunk and she was screaming, and I was still in my Meath gear and I was so disorientated, I was in so much pain.

“And, Jesus, who was the first man in other than (Seán) Boylan . . . and he was bawling crying, I’ll never forget it. And then I started crying, and I wouldn’t usually cry. And I remember he said, ‘The only good thing that’s after coming out of this, you’ve the best surgeon in Ireland here for a broken leg, David Cogley is his name.’ He was Fred Cogley’s son, who used to do the rugby commentating, and he said, ‘He will look after you’. And by Jesus he did.

“I’ve a plate in my leg for life. But it wasn’t only the tibia and fibula that I broke, I did a job on my ankle and my knee as well. So, it was probably very similar to Tom Parsons in a way.”

Even Burke’s trauma was soon put in perspective, on a day that has never been forgotten by the people of Longwood. Thomas Maguire, competing as a navigator in the Donegal International Rally, lost his life that same Saturday.

“My father then came in (to hospital) after the game and told me that a neighbour of mine had been killed in a car crash, tragically, in a rallying accident. Thomas Maguire – he would have captained the club to an U-14 championship when we were playing together, he was the goalie. I was in the hospital and I was thinking of the Maguire family at home in Longwood who had lost their son, and here I was with a broken leg and trying not to moan about it.”

To this day, if anyone in Longwood mentions Burke’s broken leg, they immediately say that was the day Thomas Maguire was killed. The village, he reckons, has never seen a bigger funeral.

“He was an outstanding co-pilot,” Burke recounts. “I’d know his family really well. I went to the removal, on my crutches, and I was embarrassed going because everyone wanted to talk to me because of my leg and about football.”

He was there, in spirit and broken body, for the rout of Dublin and the chaotic Leinster final that followed, when Meath pilfered victory at the death via Sheridan’s ‘ghost’ goal. Of the latter, he concludes: “In my opinion, the GAA should have come out and said, ‘Right lads, there’s been a massive mistake here, an error of judgment – and there’s going to be a replay and that’s it.’ I think the GAA tried to force it on Meath and I don’t think that was right.

“That was a really good chance of winning something that year,” he adds. “Kildare beat us – and deservedly so. Mentally we weren’t up for the battle. It had been completely draining. But do I think it had a massive effect on us for a long time? I didn’t really feel that.”

Burke’s nightmare year came with a scary sequel. The family home had always been above the pub, but then his father Michael (known to everyone as ‘Stoney’) and mother Brona (who taught Mickey in primary school) purchased a house down the road. Son stayed living upstairs, but with his leg “up like a balloon” after the injury and unable to negotiate the stairs, he moved back in with them.

“The pub went up on fire about three months after,” he recalls, “so I was very, very lucky that I wasn’t there. Like, boys were throwing stones up against the window and up on ladders because they didn’t know I had moved. Everything internally burned . . . we had to gut everything. Thankfully Mam or Dad or myself weren’t there and no one was hurt.”

Meanwhile, Burke faced into a long winter of rehab. “I never knew if I was going to get back. That was a constant driving fear for me,” he says. But he did, 13 months after the injury, playing centre-back against Kildare in the qualifiers. “I often think that it made me a better footballer, and it made me realise what I had.”

* * * * *

Leaving aside all the dramas and traumas of 2010, Burke’s GAA career is eye-catching for its longevity, versatility and so much more. Mind you, there is pedigree: his father has the unique distinction of playing minor and senior football on the same day in 1959, both games against Longford in Mullingar.

His affection for Stoney – a man who still farms and would be serving pints, if only they could – is palpable. “He’s 80 years of age – he’s as hard as the hop to hell!” his son laughs. “A great bit of stuff, a tough boy. He’s the only man to have played minor and senior championship football for Meath on the one day . . . he was the minor goalie, and the senior goalie got injured and the manager came in and says, ‘Jaysus, Mick, you’re going to have to go outside and play for the seniors’.”

For the record, the minors won; the seniors lost.

Decades later, Burke Jnr was still only 16 when called onto the Meath hurling squad by Michael Duignan, sitting on the bench as they lost to Offaly in the 2002 qualifiers. At 18 he made his Leinster SHC debut against Laois in ’04. And that winter he was promoted to the Meath football squad for what transpired to be Boylan’s swansong season, 2005.

He believes Boylan should have been given more time to rebuild that team, and views the following years with a sense of ‘what if?’ Even in the midst of managerial upheaval and some roller-coaster results, Meath reached two All-Ireland semi-finals, in ’07 and ’09. But Burke still concludes that they “massively underachieved” with the players at their disposal; that they possessed “a brilliant team” that could have won more than one disputed Leinster crown in 2010.

“Kerry were there for the taking in ’09, we should have beaten them in that All-Ireland semi-final,” he maintains. “We were probably just a bit old-school in our mentality, and it was very much pure football, 15 on 15, and we were probably a bit slow to adapt to the modern-day tactics.”

As the following decade unfolded, however, Meath adjusted to the grim reality of life in Dublin’s all-enveloping shadow.

One of the hardest, personally, was the 2014 Leinster final. He doesn’t want to dwell too long on the controversy that followed after his then-manager Mick O’Dowd claimed, post-match, that Burke had been bitten – Meath subsequently declined to pursue the matter further and no disciplinary action was taken by the CCCC. But he describes it as “one of the few times in my career where I got a bit down over it because it was on every radio, it was constantly in the papers. I thought ‘The Sunday Game’ bashed me big time.”

He recalls that he was “bulling not to be starting after being injured, I was bulling at getting hammered” – and then further inflamed when he saw Kevin Reilly pulled to the ground in a reprise of an incident from the 2012 Leinster final. So, he decided “I’m going to go over and hit this lad a few clouts. And that’s what I did. And what happened, happened.”

He wasn’t there for Meath’s most recent Leinster final capitulation to the Dubs, last November, after Andy McEntee didn’t call him back in the previous winter.

“I’m not going to lie and say that didn’t hurt,” he says, while stressing that “I love playing for my county, I’d never turn down that opportunity” in the unlikely event that a football recall was offered.

“I never announced my retirement, because obviously, the hurling came in. The main reason is I still feel I can play at that level, and that’s not being cocky. I played in the last Super 8s game against Kerry in Navan; played well, got on a lot of ball.”

When he subsequently met up with McEntee, he told the manager he “wasn’t going to give up”, that he was still in great physical shape. “I knew that my career was at the latter end more so than the start, but I still feel I can contribute and play and that’s not being delusional. I think my performances in the Joe McDonagh (Cup), albeit a different sport, showed that.”

On the same day that Dublin crushed Meath by a record 21 points, their hurlers had earlier lost to a late Westmeath goal.

“That was one of the few games all year that I watched of the boys,” he says. “I had to detach myself completely. I couldn’t bring myself to go into Páirc Tailteann to watch the national league games, it hurt too much. So I watched the Leinster final and I felt for the lads. It hurt as a Meath man, that night. We actually played Westmeath on the same day and should have won the game . . . so between that and watching the game, I don’t think I slept until four o’clock that night, tossing and turning.”

For years Burke juggled both codes at inter-county level and loved the variety it brought. He appreciates that fixture logistics and managerial demands have rendered dual county players almost extinct; and it may take “someone like a Con O’Callaghan” to simultaneously play both and “make it cool again”.

But, right now, as a delayed new season beckons, he is happy to keep on hurling. He readily confesses that he didn’t kill himself at the books – “I went to DIT and just played Fitzgibbon and Sigerson, wasted my parents’ money” – but he “eventually plucked up the courage” to start studying nutrition and is closing in on his final exams. “I’d like to work with elite teams in the future, and nutrition is one of the things that has kept me playing for so long,” he points out.

“I think that a lot of managers are very ageist at times. I look at Conal Keaney, I was chatting to Ross Munnelly the other day . . . once you look after yourself. I’ve looked after myself since I’ve been 18 or 19. I’ve been eating my vegetables, drinking my water, wearing my compression gear, I didn’t just start doing it when I was 30.

“As long as I’m contributing and adding value to the group, whatever group that is, I’d like to keep going for as long as I’m wanted and I can.

“We’ll be dead long enough, won’t we?”