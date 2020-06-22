| 15.1°C Dublin

'I don’t think it mattered who we played. We were in the zone' - The day Dublin ended their Leinster drought

The Six Days of Dalo: Day Five, 2013 Leinster SHC final - Dublin 2-25 Galway 2-13

Dublin players, led by Paul Schutte, selector Ciarán Hetherton, Liam Rushe, John McCaffrey, Alan Nolan, Paul Ryan, Shane Durkin, Peter Kell and officials celebrate with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after the win over Galway in the 2013 Leinster hurling final. Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Frank Roche Email

THE man himself sums it up best in chapter 16 of his 2014 autobiography, Dalo.

Dublin may have been waiting 52 years but the journey for Anthony Daly must have felt just as long, at times just as hopeless.

"Every time I used to go upstairs in Parnell Park, I would tip the photograph of the 1961 Leinster title-winning team and say to anyone alongside me or within earshot: 'We’ll be there, we’ll be the next crowd beside them.' We are up on the wall now.