JP McManus has revealed his emotional reaction after Limerick finally ended their 45-year wait to win back the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

'I don't know if I went to sleep' - JP McManus reveals emotional reaction to Limerick ending All-Ireland drought

The Treaty county just about held on against Galway last weekend to claim the honours after a marathon championship, which featured a provincial round robin structure for the first time.

Renowed horse racing owner McManus has been a main sponsor of Limerick GAA, and was in the dressing room with the players after the game to enjoy the celebrations.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, McManus outlined just how much Limerick's victory meant to him and his emotional reaction to the ending of their All-Ireland drought.

"Waking up? I don’t know if I went to sleep," he said when asked what it was like to wake up with Limerick as All-Ireland champions.

"I wanted to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

"When we won, I could see the relief. And the happiness. She [McManus' wife Noreen] said, 'This is the best thing that ever happened.' And for her, I believe it is – in a sporting world anyway. As a kid, she was at all the matches. I mean, the tears were flowing. They were rolling down the cheeks."

McManus was then asked whether he got a bit misty-eyed as well.

"I’m sure there was one there somewhere," he said.

Online Editors