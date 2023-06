‘I didn’t tend to throw the towel in as a player, and I don’t when I’m working with people’ – Ciarán Carey

The Limerick legend is considered one of the greatest never to win an All-Ireland but he’d rather be remembered for his impact as an addiction counsellor

Limerick captain Ciarán Carey scores the winning point in his side's narrow victory over 1995 All-Ireland SHC champions Clare during the 1996 Munster SHC. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

Michael Verney Today at 03:30