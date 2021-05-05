For much of the last four months, Seán Finn has relocated back to Doonbeg on the western seaboard and based himself in his girlfriend's house.

Even as a pandemic continues to grip the country and lockdown bolts life to a virtual halt everywhere, the pace of life is still that bit slower by the Atlantic.

And it's there that the Limerick corner-back, a PwC All-Star for the last three seasons, has refreshed himself, recalibrated his body and got himself ready for the next chapter of the Treaty's growing dominance in the game.

An employee of PwC, currently preparing for exams, the respite was perfect for his 'work at home' situation, a pre-season with a difference.

"I spent a lot of time in the sea swimming well away from a hurley and a sliotar. It was a nice break. I really enjoyed the three or four months," he recalled. “I didn’t pick up a hurley for quite a long time, even until the beginning of April.

“I did very little exercise. I just found a break from exercise and the whole training regime was as beneficial as actually going out training myself.

“That has definitely stood to me over the last couple of weeks when we have turned our attention to going back training. I can feel the freshness now and I’m really looking forward to getting the games as well."

If lockdown has taught inter-county teams and their management one thing, according to Finn, it's that the never-ending pre-season that so many traditionally engage in should be consigned to the past.

Finn, Limerick and hurling has had three weeks to officially prepare for this weekend's Allianz league launch, at most they'd require six, no more.

"The days of the four-month pre-season, I don’t think there’s a place for it anymore," he said.

"To get fit, six weeks is plenty long enough if you apply yourself right. Of course, there’s going to be exceptions if some lad is prone to putting on weight over the couple of months but you can tailor programmes.

"There’s strength and conditioning coaches who can do that to fit their need. But the modern player, I think four to six weeks is plenty. I’m happy with the lead in to the league," he declared.

As much as Finn enjoyed the tranquillity, there was a sense of isolation too.

"I found it tough at times, especially with the dark evenings and stuff, but as things are beginning to open up a bit there’s a bit of hope there in the next couple of months that things will return to normality," he said.

The difference between their 2018 and 2020 wins could not have been more different.

"Chalk and cheese," he conceded, recalling an aftermath where they had to ask for the Liam MacCarthy Cup back just to take a picture of the squad and their backroom team on Croke Park for posterity.

“We didn’t get the cup into the dressing room obviously after the All-Ireland final. We were lucky in one sense to get the three or four days to celebrate as a group after the game and then obviously the lockdown pre-Christmas came and that was it.

“That was it then. You hardly even heard or spoke about the All-Ireland final three weeks later because you weren’t meeting anyone, only your family. They were sick of talking about it.

"In one sense it was good because it doesn’t even feel like you had won it, so you were coming in this year now and you are kind of fresh, whereas in 2018 there were three or four months of kind of going to schools, going to clubs, going to different occasions with the cup, or even just going as a guest.

"That can be tiring as well. That can take its toll on players as well when they are being pulled and dragged. There was none of that this year."

The fear of complacency is what will underpin their defence of three titles over the next few weeks and months.

"If we get our preparation right, don’t get complacent, don’t sit back on our laurels and admire what we done last year, I think we’ll be in a good position. Just a matter of not getting complacent, thinking we’re going better or playing better than we actually are," he said.

"When things are all good and going really well, that’s the important time to keep your eyes sharp. Because you can fall into a trap of thinking things are going really, really well when perhaps they mightn’t be."

Finn admits he is tempted to switch this season to using the bamboo hurl, an important development in the face of ash dieback disease which is threatening the growth of ash trees, and consequently traditional ash hurls, across the continent.

“I find it really good," he said. "I think there is very little difference between the ash and the bamboo at the moment and I do think it has a place in the GAA in the next couple of years.

"I know Gearóid Hegarty uses it quite a lot. I’m using the ash at the moment but I could use it (bamboo) over the next couple of weeks as well."