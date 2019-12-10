'I am kind of looking there and I am thinking, 'it's f*****g great, this is great'' - Davy Fitz on unique bond with Wexford players

The Clare native had opted to stand down as Model boss after three seasons in charge, only to make a dramatic U-turn just 24 hours before he was set to discuss that decision with county chairman Derek Kent.

"On the Sunday before that I had 100 per cent made up my mind I wasn't going back," Fitzgerald said, at the launch of the new Wexford jersey.

"I said to Derek, 'I'll meet you Wednesday or Thursday' and on Wednesday, at the last second, I changed my mind.

"And that's fact, on the Wednesday I changed my mind. I got a call from one person and I got a text from a journalist giving me a load of reasons why I should stay in Wexford. The journalist I had never met before, he was chiefly into writing on other sports and he gave me a message that was unreal, that I read.

"I went home to Sharon (Fitzgerald's wife) and I said to her I can't go, it wasn't sitting with me right that I could leave.

"If you saw the texts I got from the players, I have every one of them kept and I think there are 29 texts. They were sent over a two- or three-week period and if I can get away with never deleting them, I'd like to hold on to them."

Fitzgerald, who has played or managed at senior inter-county level every season since late 1989, had been linked with the Galway job but insisted he had forged a unique relationship with the Wexford team which he wasn't ready to break.

"I don't think I've ever had a bond like this. Aye, you'll have a f*****g argument or two. It will happen. You'll get one of them biting when they're under a bit of pressure, and I'm after killing them for...

"It's a good place to be, I think they're very happy. I'm happy.

"The last night before we played the game (All-Ireland semi-final v Tipperary), we were in Wexford Park. We were training at half seven. I rocked in there I think around a quarter past five.

"And normally I am the first there. There was other lads there. Shane Reck, he is in charge of the music, so he is. The music is blaring out the door.

"They take that very serious, whoever is in charge of the music. We sacked (Mark) Fanning halfway during the year. There was a meeting called and he was got rid of as director of music. They do things like this for the craic and I kind of love it, where they make me call a meeting just to sack him, and we brought in Shane Reck, the quietest guy in the team, and he was in charge of it.

"Now, this was two hours before training.

"I think it was just 29 minutes past six, 30 past, I was sitting in the stand. We had everything laid out. I look and there are 30 players out on the field, an hour before training.

"And they are doing their own bits, they are not picking in twos. They are doing their own bits, and I know they are happy. They are talking to each other and are discussing bits and pieces themselves.

"And I am kind of looking there and I am thinking, 'it's f*****g great, this is great'.

"I remember that night we didn't train, after about five minutes we made them put away the hurleys. We did about five minutes of training and I said "throw away them things", we actually played volleyball for the rest of the night.

"That's what we did the night before that (semi-final), and we did it the night before the Leinster final as well.

"I just think nowadays with the demands that we put on the players, we just have to be sure that they are enjoying it as well. That they are in the right space. And I think that's very important."

As was the case in 2019, Fitzgerald will again combine managing Wexford with coaching the Sixmilebridge hurlers who he helped to a Clare SHC title this year.

Before that, he'll bring himself to watch last year's semi-final defeat to Tipp.

"Have I watched it back? The truth is, no. I can't. I will. For definite. Have I gone over it in my head? I have. My first thought on that, and of course you're going to have regrets, could we have done things, should have stuck to the game plan that we were going with… when the man went off (John McGrath's dismissal for Tipp), we probably changed and went more direct which doesn't suit us, but the first thing I initially think of is Tipperary - what a team."

