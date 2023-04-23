| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

breaking ‘I am absolutely just sick for him’ – Davy Fitzgerald says Tadhg de Burca will miss rest of the season

Tadhg de Burca of Waterford leaves the pitch to receive medical attention Expand

Close

Tadhg de Burca of Waterford leaves the pitch to receive medical attention

Tadhg de Burca of Waterford leaves the pitch to receive medical attention

Tadhg de Burca of Waterford leaves the pitch to receive medical attention

Vincent Hogan Twitter Email

Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald fears that Tadhg de Burca’s season is already over after the Clashmore man suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Sunday’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick.

De Burca, who has already battled back from two cruciate ligament tears, went down in the 22nd minute of an epic contest in Semple Stadium, Limerick scoring the only goal of the game as he lay on the ground in clear agony.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy