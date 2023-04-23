Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald fears that Tadhg de Burca’s season is already over after the Clashmore man suffered an Achilles tendon injury in Sunday’s Munster Championship opener against Limerick.

De Burca, who has already battled back from two cruciate ligament tears, went down in the 22nd minute of an epic contest in Semple Stadium, Limerick scoring the only goal of the game as he lay on the ground in clear agony.

“I’m absolutely gutted, I’d say he’s gone for the rest of the season,” confirmed Fitzgerald. “It looks like his Achilles is gone.

“Tadhg de Burca went on a rehab programme last September for four to five months into January. If you saw the work he did to get himself right….I am absolutely just sick for him. Because he’s an absolutely incredible young man, a great team player, a great hurler….and he’s gone for the rest of the year.

“That’s a massive loss to us.”

Despite pushing the All-Ireland champions all the way in a 1-18 to 0-19 defeat, Fitzgerald insisted that his players “don’t want any claps on the back” now for the performance. “There’s no point clapping us on the back for losing to Limerick by two points,” he said.

“We came here to win today and we didn’t win. Now we’re behind the eight ball having to play a fresh Cork team next week. I feel we should have got something out of that game today.”

Fitzgerald remained adamant that Limerick’s Gearoid Hegarty, sent off in the 48th minute for a second yellow after a heavy collision with Conor Gleeson beneath the Kinane Stand, should not now face any further censure for the incident.

“Yellow? Yeah. But listen Gearoid Hegarty gets a tough time and I wouldn’t like to see him get any more than that. That’s for definite. Lads this is Munster Championship. We’re not here just to go out and say hello to one another. It’s tough, it’s going to be hard.

“If there are things that have to be dealt with, I’m sure they’ll be dealt with. I hope and I’d be fairly certain that Gearoid won’t get any more than that. Because he doesn’t deserve it 110%.

“I honestly think that Limerick team are incredible. They play on the edge, but every team should play on the edge. And that was a contest out there today.”