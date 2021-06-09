| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hurling’s problems could be solved with five steps

Martin Breheny

There’s nothing wrong that rule and equipment changes couldn’t correct

Galway's Joe Canning tackles Seamus Keating of Waterford during the Allianz League clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
Joe Canning of Galway Expand
michael 'babs' keating Expand

Close

Galway's Joe Canning tackles Seamus Keating of Waterford during the Allianz League clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Galway's Joe Canning tackles Seamus Keating of Waterford during the Allianz League clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Joe Canning of Galway

Joe Canning of Galway

michael 'babs' keating

michael 'babs' keating

/

Galway's Joe Canning tackles Seamus Keating of Waterford during the Allianz League clash at Pearse Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Here’s what a man with a lifetime’s experience in hurling as a player and coach had to say about the game, specifically the massive distances the ball travels. 

It’s too easy to drive it from one end of the pitch to the other. You have juveniles pointing ’65s quite easily nowadays. There was a time when the strongest hurlers could hit the ball no more than 80 or 85 yards.

“What you have now is the ball in the air most of the time and fellas trying to work out where it’s going to drop. If the ball wasn’t travelling as far, you would have at least 30pc more actual play.”

Most Watched

Privacy