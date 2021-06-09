Hurling’s problems could be solved with five steps

Here’s what a man with a lifetime’s experience in hurling as a player and coach had to say about the game, specifically the massive distances the ball travels.

“It’s too easy to drive it from one end of the pitch to the other. You have juveniles pointing ’65s quite easily nowadays. There was a time when the strongest hurlers could hit the ball no more than 80 or 85 yards.

“What you have now is the ball in the air most of the time and fellas trying to work out where it’s going to drop. If the ball wasn’t travelling as far, you would have at least 30pc more actual play.”

Those remarks might sound like comments on the modern game, but not so. They are, in fact, from 2010 in an interview with Babs Keating in the Irish Independent.

Over subsequent years others, too, have questioned the impact of the upward curve on striking distances.

When Joe Canning first unveiled his extensive talent array as a 15-year-old in the 2004 All-Ireland championship, one of the obvious differences between him and other minors was the effortless way he could drive the ball so far.

Now, they’re nearly all at it, thanks to a combination of greater strength, improved technique, better hurleys and a ball that’s made for distance.

Interestingly, on the day we carried Keating’s comments, we also had an interview with Canning under the heading: Red alert for future of hurling. Joe wasn’t concerned with striking distances, but rather with what he perceived as an attempt by Croke Park to reduce physicality.

“Hurling isn’t dirty. It’s a physical game, it’s a contact game, but with the way they’re going now, it will end up as a game of tiddlywinks in a couple of years’ time,” he said.

So there you have it. Unease about aspects of hurling, now a hot topic, has been around for over a decade, albeit getting more attention now than before.

As is usual with this type of debate, polar opposites emerge and while it generates heat, the light switch usually remains untouched.

If you question the modern game, complete with 60+ points tallies, sweepers and short passing, you’re classed as an out-of-touch neanderthal, lacking appreciation of tactics.

And if you support punishing fouling – in whatever guise – you’re accused of having no feel for the ‘warrior game’ and a ‘let-it-flow’ philosophy.

Read More

The truth is in between, but since there’s more mileage for the pundit classes in being absolute in their views, it will have a low-visitor count.

As for the GAA power-brokers, they have been dismally slow to react to changing patterns. They changed the colour of sliotars but not the make-up. They have rules but seem happy to ignore some of them. They react rather than anticipate.

So what would make hurling better right now? Here are five suggestions, which would have a positive influence.

1. Change the sliotar design to cut 30-40 metres off striking distances, which would ensure more contests and fewer long-distance, point-scoring competitions.

2. Apply existing rules, rather than ignore them. Over-carrying and illegal handpassing, both of which greatly reduce the chances of an opponent dispossessing the ball-carrier, continue to be rampant. But, for some unexplained reason, Croke Park seem to think that’s OK.

And what about hurley sizes? Under rule, they are supposed to be no more than 13cm (5.1 ins) at the widest point, but many of them are way beyond that. It reduces goal-scoring and gives goalkeepers an unfair advantage, yet their hurleys are never checked.

3. Introduce a new rule whereby puck-outs have to cross the 65-metre line, thereby increasing contests and opening up play.

4. Make a goal worth five points. Set at three points since 1895, it still stands, despite everything else changing. We’re told coaches were never more inventive, so give them an incentive to work on goal-creation by adding two points to the value.

5. Two referees. It’s nonsense to think one man can control such a vast moving game, played over nearly three acres. Any wonder they have difficulty implementing the rules?

Micko at 85 – Happy birthday

Happy birthday, Micko – 85 today. Mick O’Dwyer, arguably the most remarkable man in GAA history, celebrates another milestone with the best wishes of people well beyond his native Waterville and Kerry.

There’s a big weekend ahead for the five counties he managed (Kerry, Kildare, Laois, Wicklow, Clare) for a combined total of 35 years as they feature in Division 1, 2 and 3 semi-finals, promotion and relegation play-offs, but since he was never overly concerned about the league, he won’t read much into how any of them fare.

The championship? “It will be mighty hard to stop the Dubs doing the seven-in-a-row. They’re some outfit and the way they’ve been playing so far this year says they’re ready for it again.”

And Kerry? “We’d always believe down here that we have a right good chance of winning the All-Ireland in any year. I suppose if we didn’t, we wouldn’t have won so many. You have to think like that. And we do.”

Cavan and Tipp back in real world

This isn’t how it was meant to be for Cavan and Tipperary, who shredded the odds to win provincial football titles last November.

Now, the Ulster and Munster champions find themselves in Division 3 relegation play-offs. Defeat would represent quite a slide for Cavan, who must beat Wicklow on Saturday to avoid dropping from Divisions 1 to 4 in successive seasons.

Tipperary were in Division 2 in 2019, so slipping into the bottom tier would be a serious negative too. Would Cavan and Tipp be in such a predicament if it were a normal seven-game Allianz League?

We’ll never know, but at least it would have been a fair test, unlike this year’s shortened version.

With league placings likely to be a prominent feature of a mooted two-tier championship plan, finishing places this year could be very important. Mind you, it would be questionable to have recent provincial winners in a Tier 2 championship, irrespective of what division they were in.