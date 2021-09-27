Hurling's power rankings: Where does your county stand in 2021?

1. Limerick

The only position not up for debate as John Kiely’s side steamrolled through the summer on their way to a third All-Ireland crown in four years.

The Treaty were in serious trouble when trailing Tipperary by 10 points at half-time of the Munster final, but they bounced back in sensational fashion to somehow lead by two at the second water break before prevailing.

A slow start to the league had some writing them off, but Kiely was playing the long game to peak when it really mattered and they won their four championship games by a 10-point average.

Saved their best until last with a 16-point All-Ireland final annihilation of Cork and look a step, or two, ahead of the chasing pack as they eye hurling immortality over the coming years.

2. Waterford

Minus Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron, the Déise were dumped out of Munster when finding Clare in an uncompromising mood but they regrouped.

Liam Cahill’s men laboured past Laois before a sensational Qualifier defeat of Galway while they took out another big gun when putting Tipp to the sword in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

That set up a repeat of the 2020 All-Ireland final against Limerick and while they threw everything at them early on, a flurry of missed chances and the effects of their fourth game in three weeks would catch up on them.

Holding onto Cahill and the potential returns of Tadhg de Búrca, Stephen O’Keeffe and Pauric Mahony leaves optimism high for 2022.

3. Tipperary

A second All-Ireland quarter-final defeat in succession, but Tipp were the only team that really put it up to Limerick. That opening 30 minutes was sublime, even if the wheels came off soon after.

A four-point Munster semi-final victory over Clare was their only win of the summer as Waterford took them out with Liam Sheedy stepping aside soon after while Brendan Maher called time on his playing career.

Colm Bonnar takes over a Premier outfit amid a transition of sorts, but they are not short of underage talent with a plethora of All-Ireland winners at U-21 (2018) and U-20 (2019) to choose from, combined with a wealth of experience.

4. Cork

Patrick Collins’ last-gasp save to deny Tony Kelly a goal at the end of Cork’s Qualifier clash with Clare ignited their season with victories over Dublin and an extra-time epic over Kilkenny completing their run to the All-Ireland final.

The Rebels’ bubble was badly burst in the final, though, with their limitations exposed against the game’s standard-bearers and Kieran Kingston faces some interesting decisions in the off-season.

Underage talent is available at every turn with back-to-back All-Ireland minor winners (2020-’21) as well as their successful U-20s on call as the senior side came up short against Limerick twice, by a combined total of 24 points.

5. Clare

Expectations were not particularly high for Brian Lohan’s second season given the air of pessimism behind the scenes in the county, but they made noticeable strides after a shaky start.

Their surprise league defeat to Antrim was long forgotten when they dumped Waterford out of Munster with John Conlon’s relocation to centre-back proving to be an inspired decision.

The unworthy black card shown to Aidan McCarthy turned their Munster clash with Tipp on its head, but they regrouped again to defeat Wexford before falling agonisingly short against Cork with Lohan earning another three years in charge soon after.

6. Kilkenny

Topped their group in the league before adding a 17th Leinster crown under Brian Cody – their second in succession – after edging Wexford out in a thrilling semi-final following extra-time and putting a Covid-hit Dublin to the sword.

Looked like they could be pummelled in the latter stages of their All-Ireland semi-final against Cork before showing the usual grit with Adrian Mullen’s late goal earning extra-time, but they came up short against the speedy Rebels.

Eleven-time All-Ireland-winning manager Cody is committed for a 24th season, but with star man TJ Reid turning 34 in November, they lack the quality and squad depth of the other big hitters.

7. Dublin

Having beaten Antrim by 18 points, they shook up the Leinster SHC when dumping out provincial favourites Galway in the Leinster semi-final but they were never the same team thereafter.

Eoghan O’Donnell’s unavailability due to a hamstring injury hurt them while their Leinster final hopes were destroyed with four of their squad ruled out of their nine-point loss to Kilkenny.

Mattie Kenny’s third season finished with Cork keeping them at arm’s length in their eight-point defeat to the Rebels in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

8. Galway

Went into the summer full of optimism having won four of their five league games, but that was history after a disastrous campaign which brought defeats to Dublin and Waterford.

Totally malfunctioned with Shane O’Neill since departing to leave a huge vacancy, while the retirement of Joe Canning leaves a gaping hole which could take some time to fill. They face huge questions heading into 2022 with their breakthrough All-Ireland success of 2017 feeling like many moons ago.

9. Wexford

Hit 5-31 in their Leinster quarter-final annihilation of Laois, but came up short against Kilkenny when their lack of squad depth was badly exposed.

The end of Davy Fitzgerald’s reign in the sunny south-east came after their three-point Qualifier defeat to his native Clare in a season where they failed to deliver their best once again.

Former Tipp coach Darragh Egan is now in charge as they bid to return to their Leinster-winning form of 2019.

10. Laois

The second coming of Seamas ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett was not plain sailing as they went winless in Division 1 before taking a battering from Wexford.

The O’Moore men delivered when it counted, though, as they proved six points too good for Antrim in their relegation clash before giving Waterford a fright in the Qualifiers when pushing them to five points.

Defeated Westmeath to retain their place at the league’s top table and have plenty to build upon.

11. Antrim

Their brilliant early-season form lit up the league with an epic defeat of Clare backed up with a win over Laois and a draw against Wexford to easily retain their Division 1 status.

Darren Gleeson’s side failed to raise a gallop come summer, though, as Dublin dished out an 18-point beating before Laois consigned them to the Joe McDonagh Cup for 2022.

12. Westmeath

Finished bottom of their league group with a score difference of -106 before losing their Division 1 place in a season-ending clash with Laois, but landed the Joe McDonagh Cup in good style despite a treacherous group.

Defeated Carlow and Kildare in the group stages before saving the best until last in their comprehensive final defeat of Kerry, but Shane O’Brien has since departed with Joe Fortune taking the reins in recent days and set to lead them into the 2022 Leinster SHC.

13. Offaly

Unbeaten throughout 2021, Michael Fennelly’s side made massive strides from a disastrous 2020 when securing their Division 1 league place in style before landing the Christy Ring Cup final with a whopping tally of 0-41.

The Faithful are on an upward trajectory once again with Ben Conneely, Eoghan Cahill and Ross Ravenhill driving them forward, although the loss of attacker Óisín Kelly after a recent cruciate injury is a difficult pill to swallow.

14. Carlow

Won three games in Division 2A, but the loss of star forward Marty Kavanagh to injury greatly hurt their cause after he clocked up 4-60 in the league.

Narrowly defeated Kildare in their McDonagh Cup opener before defeat to eventual champions Westmeath knocked them out, but a decent season for Tom Mullally’s squad.

15. Kerry

Failed to make it back to the Division 2A league final after shipping heavy defeats to Offaly and Carlow, but bounced back to reach their second McDonagh Cup final in succession.

The Kingdom only won one game during that campaign, though,

and were not at their best with Fintan O’Connor departing after five seasons at the helm as former Waterford

star Stephen Molumphy grabbed the reins.

16. Down

Dealt admirably with the step up in class for both league and championship with defeats over Carlow, Wicklow and Meath setting them up for their McDonagh Cup campaign.

Ronan Sheehan’s side got the better of Meath once again come summer to keep them safe for 2022 and they will look to build on that next year.

17. Meath

Survived Division 2A with just one victory from five games, but upped the ante come summer with Nick Weir’s men beating Kerry in their McDonagh Cup group before beating Kildare by 10 points in a relegation play-off.

That saved their bacon and the

Royals will hope to build on that next year.

18. Kildare

Promoted from Division 2B having won their four games, but lost a do-or-die relegation clash with Meath and slipped back to the Christy Ring Cup.

Narrowly edged out by Carlow (three points) and Westmeath (one point) in a difficult McDonagh Cup group, but a big win at U-20 when defeating Wexford and David Herity signing up for another three years is a huge boost.

19. Derry

Finished mid-table in 2B with two wins from four games before Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly’s side were victorious in their first three Ring Cup games en route to the final. They were blown away by Offaly, but plenty of green shoots for the future emerged.

20. Mayo

The return of Keith Higgins was just the boost which Derek Walsh’s side needed having lost last year’s Nickey Rackard Cup final and they went one better this year. Won their four Rackard Cup games by a total of 53 points in a superb campaign having earlier finished mid-table in 2B with two wins from four games.

21. Wicklow

A disastrous season as Eamonn Scallan’s side were winless in Division 2A with a combined losing tally of -83 before being destroyed by Offaly in the McDonagh semi-final when shipping six goals in a 37-point loss. Their only win of the season came against a misfiring Roscommon side as their stock continued to plummet.

22. Sligo

Earned promotion from Division 3A with a 100 per cent record and continued their upward curve with Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch on-song once more in a creditable Ring Cup campaign which saw them fall narrowly to Derry in the semi-final after defeating Roscommon.

23. Donegal

Last year’s Rackard Cup winners were stunned by Tyrone in the last four having been the only team to push Mayo close in the group stages when falling by three points. Declan Coulter was the competition’s top scorer with 1-34 over three games after a league campaign which saw them finish mid-table in 2B.

24. Tyrone

Struggled in 3A with a win and a draw from four games, but went all the way to the Rackard Cup final and caused a shock when dumping Donegal out. Proved no match for Mayo in the final, but Damian Casey and former Antrim dual star CJ McCourty excelled.

25. Roscommon

Relegated from Division 2B and finished their season without a win when losing to Derry and Wicklow in Christy Ring before manager Johnny Keane stepped down in recent weeks.

26. Armagh

Won three of their four games in 3A before falling to Tyrone in the group stages of the Rackard Cup. Bounced back to hammer Leitrim, but were no match for Mayo in the semi-final.

27. Fermanagh

Lost their Lory Meagher group game to Cavan, but bounced back in superb style to defeat Monaghan, Longford and the Breffni men en route to the title.

28. Cavan

Mid-table in 3B before beating Fermanagh in their sole group game, but that was completely turned on its head when they fell to the same opposition by 15 points in the final.

29. Louth

Last year’s Lory Meagher champions were edged out by Cavan in the semi-finals having gone unbeaten throughout 3B to earn league promotion.

30. Monaghan

One win from four ties kept them afloat in 3A, but they couldn’t land a blow in the Meagher and were easily beaten by Fermanagh in the quarter-final.

31. Longford

Relegated to 3B before an eight-point beating to Fermanagh in the last four, this was a year to forget with manager Derek Frehill also stepping down.

32. Leitrim

Operated at Rackard level, but finished with a -49 scoring differential in a winless season that also saw them finish bottom of the league’s lowest tier.

* London, Warwickshire and Lancashire were not considered having missed the 2020-’21 championships due to Covid