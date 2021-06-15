Hurling’s list of casualties grows as heat is turned up

There is usually time to slip back into neutral after a hectic league campaign but the treatment tables will be in overdrive in the coming weeks as players scramble for full fitness with championship around the corner.

A line is normally drawn post-league with training moving up to championship intensity for the summer but the proximity between the two competitions is placing plenty of strain on inter-county squads as they prepare for what really matters.

Waterford boss Liam Cahill spoke last month of how managers must “watch for signs and make sure that you’re not hitting the overload button” as they balance between making sure players are finely tuned without going over the top.

One small injury could spell the end of a season and there is a growing list of inter-county hurlers facing a race against time to feature this year as they nurse various complaints.

The Déise are one of the worst affected with Cahill “concerned enough” about the ankle problem which Austin Gleeson picked up last Sunday while Shane Fives also limped off with a quad injury.

A shorter collective pre-season, as well as hardening ground, have ensured that muscle injuries are rampant since games returned and Waterford captain Conor Prunty was also struck down with his quad complaint “another concern” for Cahill before their Munster quarter-final clash with Clare on Sunday week.

Jack Fagan and Dessie Hutchinson were both removed against Tipperary as a “precaution” given the short turnaround while his counterpart Liam Cahill will be missing Niall O’Meara (appendix) and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher (long-term Achilles injury) when the face the winners of Clare/Waterford on July 4.

The final league round was also costly for Clare as David McInerney (groin) limped off against Kilkenny having only recently returned from injury and the former All-Star is a major doubt for the Déise clash.

Corner-back Aaron Fitzgerald (ribs) is another facing a fitness race, although Brian Lohan did recently welcome back Colm Galvin from a long-standing groin injury after a significant time out of action.

All-Ireland champions Limerick have time on their side with three weeks until their mouth-watering Munster semi-final with Cork so three-time

All-Star defender Seán Finn should have sufficient time to recover from a hamstring injury.

Graeme Mulcahy made his first start of 2021 having overcome an ankle problem as Treaty boss John Kiely has a full deck to choose from with 2018 All-Ireland-winning full-back Mike Casey also expected to also be an option this summer after a torrid time with injury.

Opponents Cork have been without key defender Colm Spillane throughout the league due to a knee injury, although he “is back doing a bit of training” while Kieran Kingston recently cast doubts on Bill Cooper’s championship availability due to an Achilles injury.

The situation is similarly messy in Leinster where Wexford must sweat on defenders Shane Reck and Simon Donohoe for their provincial opener with Laois on Saturday week.

They face an O’Moore County side that lost five league games by a total of 54 points but manager Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett at least has important personnel available to him one again with Stephen ‘Picky’ Maher, Willie Dunphy, Cha Dwyer and John Lennon now crucially back in action.

The winners are rewarded with a semi-final duel against reigning provincial champions Kilkenny, for whom former Hurler of the Year Richie Hogan has not yet featured this year while Conor Delaney, a 2020 All-Star nominee in defence, has also seen no action due to a quad injury.

Cats captain Adrian Mullen was taken off before half-time against Clare and may be a doubt for that July 3 clash while a facial injury also forced experienced attacker Walter Walsh off in his 2021 debut against last Saturday .

Galway are sitting pretty with Joe Canning the only concern for their Leinster semi-final with Dublin or Antrim – Dublin forward Mark Schutte is a doubt for Mattie Kenny’s side – on July 3 as he recovers from bruised ribs and damaged thumb ligaments while there are sure to be plenty more

casualties with an attritional summer ahead.