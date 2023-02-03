| 10.2°C Dublin

Hurling the purest game? Not according to scoring returns

Dublin's Donal Burke. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin's Donal Burke. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

Newsflash – Gaelic footballers are more disciplined than hurlers. Those who like to portray hurling as ‘the greatest field game in the world’ will take some convincing as to the veracity of that claim but it stands up to scrutiny under one important heading.

More scores come from placed balls in hurling than football. It’s not a tight call either, with almost a seven per cent differential.

