Hurling team news: Tipperary’s Patrick 'Bonner' Maher gets first championship start since 2020

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill appears to have taken a horses-for-course approach to Sunday's Munster SHC game with All-Ireland champions Limerick, with four changes from the team that drew with Cork almost two weeks ago.

Jason Forde's absence opens the door for Mark Kehoe to start after he hit 1-4 when coming on for Forde against Cork. Forde has been ruled out of the rest of the campaign.

But Patrick 'Bonner' Maher is restored for his first championship start since the 2020 All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway though he did come off the bench in last year's Munster SHC. Maher is named at centre-forward, with Sean Ryan dropping out of attack.

In defence, Eoghan Connolly comes in for Johnny Ryan while there is also a goalkeeping switch, Moycarkey-Borris' Rhys Shelly replacing Barry Hogan for his championship debut.

Aidan McCarthy is named on the Clare team to play Cork, having missed the win over Waterford. Ian Galvin, who started against Waterford, drops to the bench in Clare's only change.

For Kilkenny, Paddy Deegan returns after missing the opening Leinster Championship round-robin games and is selected at midfield at Alan Murphy's expense, the one change from the 17-point win over Antrim last time out. Billy Drennan returns to the squad after missing the opening three championship games through injury too.

Kilkenny (SH v Dublin): E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, R Reid, D Corcoran; A Mullen, P Deegan; T Phelan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; M Keoghan, TJ Reid, E Cody. Subs: A Tallis, C Delaney, C Buckley, P Walsh, C Fogarty, T Clifford, A Murphy, W Walsh, C Kenny, S Walsh, B Drennan.

Tipperary (SH v Limerick): R Shelly; C Barrett, M Breen, R Maher; E Connolly, B O'Mara, S Kennedy; D McCormack, A Tynan; C Stakelum, P Maher, N McGrath; J Morris, G O'Connor, M Kehoe. Subs: B Hogan, C Bowe, S Callanan, J Campion, P Campion, J Fogarty, E Heffernan, B McGrath, J McGrath, J Ryan, S Ryan.

Clare (SH v Cork): E Quilligan; A Hogan, C Cleary, R Hayes; D Ryan, J Conlon, D McInerney; D Fitzgerald, C Malone; P Duggan, T Kelly, A McCarthy; R Taylor, S O'Donnell, M Rodgers.