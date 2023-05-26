Hurling team news: Dublin, Tipperary and Offaly sides named for weekend action

Micheál Donoghue has announced an unchanged line-up as the Dublin hurlers seek the Croke Park victory that could propel them into the Leinster SHC final at the expense of their manager’s native Galway.

On paper at least, Donoghue has kept faith with the 15 who started in Nowlan Park where they offered dogged resistance before eventually losing to Kilkenny by 0-27 to 0-21.

The Sky Blues have already secured qualification to the All-Ireland series, but beating Galway on Sunday would see them leapfrog the Tribesmen and into the provincial final on the proviso that Kilkenny don’t lose in Wexford.

Meanwhile, Tipperary has named an unchanged team for the county's final Munster round robin tie with Waterford at Thurles on Sunday, which has a 4.0 throw-in.

Liam Cahill’s side is aiming for a place in the Munster final two weeks later against Clare, having drawn with All-Ireland champions Limerick in a thrilling fourth round encounter last Sunday.

Top scorer Jason Forde remains unavailable, having missed the Limerick game with a hamstring injury suffered in the draw with Cork.

Bonner Maher, who returned to the side last Sunday, retains his place at centre forward and Tipp also include goalkeeper Rhys Shelly who took over from Barry Hogan for the Limerick match and made a positive impression.

Offaly hurlers have restored their frontline troops for Saturday’s Joe McDonagh Cup final, making 12 changes for their Croke Park showdown with Carlow.

Cillian Kiely and Eoghan Cahill are both back while U-20 captain Charlie Mitchell also starts at corner-forward.

Dublin (SHC v Galway): S Brennan; P Doyle, E O’Donnell, P Smyth; C Donohoe, C Burke, D Gray; M Grogan, C O’Leary; D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland; S Currie, C O’Sullivan, P Crummey.

Tipperary (SHC v Waterford): R Shelly, C Barrett, M Breen, R Maher, E Connolly, B O’Mara, S Kennedy, D McCormack, A Tynan, C Stakelum, P Maher, N McGrath, J Morris, G O’Connor, M Kehoe.

Offaly (SHC v Carlow): S Corcoran; D Maher, C Burke, B Conneely; D King, J Sampson, K Sampson; S Bourke, D Nally; C Kiely, J Clancy, A Cleary; C Mitchell, B Duignan, E Cahill.