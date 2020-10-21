Tony Kelly in his hometown of Ballyea, Co Clare, at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland 2020 ‘Style Meets Substance’ campaign. Photo: Sportsfile

Finally, thankfully it's all systems go for Tony Kelly. After weeks of 'will it, won't it', the championships have been given the green light to go ahead.

Clare and Kelly will be among the first in action when they take on Limerick in Thurles this Sunday in the first heavyweight clash of the truncated championship.

Clare will, Kelly says, approach the game like it's their last because with the public health picture ever-changing, it just might be.

"We got clarity last night that this weekend will go ahead," he said at the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland 'Style Meets Substance' campaign.

"But even before that, we were just taking it that this game will go ahead.

"In terms of what will happen further down the line, things could change; this time next week we could be sitting here talking and the championship is off.

"You just got to take it week by week. And to be honest, you can look at it as a plus too, that you are not looking too far ahead, you are only looking solely at the Limerick game at the weekend for us.

"The way I'll be approaching it is just taking it as if it is our last game of the year. Literally, that's the way to go at it.

"Just literally go out and give it absolutely everything you have. I think that's one of the best ways to approach a game as well."

On Sunday, Clare will drive individually to Thurles. Kelly will travel, relieved that they get the chance to play at all.

Work as a teacher means he's exposed to a certain amount of risk on a daily basis but with Clare and his school, St Flannan's, putting every precaution in place, he's happy the show will go on, even amid calls for greater testing among squads.

"I feel extremely safe going training. That's borne out of the professionalism when you arrive training. It's like anything, if you're a student going into that classroom and the teacher is prepared going in, as a student, you kind of look at the teacher going, 'Ok, the teacher knows what they're doing'.

Checks

"It's the same with us going training, if you go training there are temperature checks, there's hand sanitiser given to every player going out.

"There's no showering, there's no one indoors congregating. When those protocols are in place it eases any concern you have and it just makes you go training, you don't even think about Covid when you're at training.

"When you're at school, you're reminded of it every day by face masks or when you're at home and you turn on the radio or turn on the television, everything is Covid-related and when you go training, it's just a complete . . . once you get on the hurling field and you're in drills and you're in a match it's just complete freedom away from Covid talk.

"To be honest, I personally have no issue with not being tested or playing against a team that hasn't been tested. I know the GAA have rolled out the 48-hour rapid testing, if someone develops a symptom or if maybe a team gets a case that the whole team then obviously gets the rapid testing and sees what are the consequences or where do they go from there.

"Myself, I've no issue playing on Sunday against Limerick, maybe if Limerick haven't been tested, or playing with lads that haven't been tested before the game. So in that regard I have no issue with no testing before it."

Limerick go in to the Sunday's game as clear favourites but the football league restart last weekend has suggested there is greater scope for unexpected results.

"It's probably going to boil down to who can get off to a good start and keep it going. You don't want to be playing catch-up, especially against a team like Limerick, or any of the teams in the hurling.

"It's just an absolute minefield at the minute, the hurling is. You need to be getting off to a good start and no more so than the weekend.

"Look it, we are under no illusions, the strength of the opponent we are up against Sunday.

"We played them last year in the championship. We definitely didn't perform to the levels we can perform and we were well beaten and deserved to be beaten on the day.

"Sunday is a different championship. It's a new day out. We are confident in what we can do ourselves."

