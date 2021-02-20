Hurling says yes to black card while use of TMO raises its head once again

There is huge appetite for cynicism to be stamped out of hurling with chairpersons voting overwhelmingly in favour of the much-debated motion which will see offending players sent to the sin-bin for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

An exclusive Irish Independent/independent.ie survey can reveal that 72pc of county chiefs are demanding that stricter rules must be enforced, which suggests that the motion will be comprehensively passed at next Saturday’s virtual GAA Congress.

If so, hurling faces big changes in 2021 with fouls which deny goal-scoring opportunities anywhere within the 20-metre line and the semi-circle deemed worthy of a black card while the attacking team will also be awarded a penalty.

It may also be introduced for this year’s championship without a significant trial period as a result of delays owing to Covid-19, but there were few dissenting voices towards the motion with widespread agreement that change is needed in hurling.

The response of All-Ireland champions Limerick was telling, though, with chairman John Cregan outlining their wish for a Television Match Official (TMO) to be introduced to avoid “season-ending” decisions.

John Kiely’s side were dethroned in controversial circumstances two years ago when Darragh O’Donovan’s attempted equaliser from a sideline cut was waved wide despite taking a slight deflection off the hurl of Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley.

Treaty chiefs moved to right that wrong when proposing a motion that referees can consult Hawk-Eye and/or a match official on their own volition or following a request from either manager/captain to clarify a decision, but it was handsomely defeated at last year’s Congress.

While Cregan agrees that “anything that can help to stop cynicism is welcome”, he is annoyed over the lack of urgency around “any team on the wrong end of an injustice having it addressed in real time”.

“I would be adamant that where a referee makes a mistake, and I have no issue with that, it’s human nature, but then when you have a second, third and fourth official that don’t see it, that mistake can lead to a decision that is season-ending,” Cregan said.

“We highlighted this because we have been on the wrong end with Hawk-Eye (2013 All-Ireland MHC semi-final) and the sideline incident against Kilkenny (2019 All-Ireland SHC semi-final). I don’t see as much urgency put into that.

“It’s not about Limerick but it’s about any team on the wrong end of an injustice so it can be addressed in real time. I saw a clip of Joe Sheridan’s goal against Louth (2010 Leinster SFC final), that was horrific. Then watching the rugby, the minute or two it takes to get it right by way of TMO, I just feel it’s something that needs to be seriously looked at.”

Kildare chief Mick Gorman agrees that the GAA should follow the lead of soccer, rugby and other professional sports by considering the introduction of a TMO “for competitions at the highest national level, as already taking place at other high-level sports”.

Offaly chair Michael Duignan concedes that “there is cynical play in hurling and always has been”, but the two-time All-Ireland SHC winner worries that “we have to be careful with the tinkering that we do”.

The former Faithful star has no issue with cynical fouls which deny clear goal-scoring chances being “punished on the scoreboard” with a penalty, but he fears that pressure will be heaped on referees with games spoiled because of the sin-bin.

“It’s down to the referee’s interpretation and we’re putting more and more pressure on referees. They are under so much pressure to make split-second decisions whereas we have replays on it, are you getting in then into them getting an opinion from upstairs?” Duignan said.

“And how is it going to be monitored? One of the great things about hurling is the spontaneity of it. If you start giving black cards and putting lads in sin-bins and it starts happening early in games, you can interrupt the flow of matches and it’s something we have to be very careful of.”

While there is clear support for the hurling cynicism motion – with only Sligo and Cavan opposed to it – reservations about overloading referees with duties are of real concern with Wexford chairman Micheál Martin adamant that whistlers need to be supported and “upskilled”.

Armagh chief Mickey Savage shares those fears and reckons it will be “putting more pressure on referees who have a big workload already” while he feels “you will run into problems when you start taking it back down to club level”.

Longford chair Albert Cooney is keen to rid cynicism from both codes if at all possible, but he stresses that success will only be achieved if “good rules are put in place with easy interpretation and application”, citing football’s attacking mark as a rule change that has only complicated matters.

Cooney said: “Cynical play is unpleasant any time it takes place and is encouraged by managers despite their denials, and definitely should be punished. Introducing more rules heaps further pressure on already overburdened referees.”

The general consensus across chairpersons is that eradicating cynicism in both codes is a matter of priority with Meath chief James Kavanagh describing it as “a blight on the game” while Roscommon chairman Brian Carroll believes “a cynical foul can be committed without a massive disadvantage to the offender”.

Leitrim’s Enda Stenson and Westmeath supremo Frank Mescall call for the rules of hurling and football to “come closer” with a black card for cynical fouls in both codes, but Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick feels it should go one step forward.

“The ‘professional’ foul, as it could be called, deserves a red card,” the former Louth football boss said. “If a player gets past a defender and the defender purposely pulls that player down to avoid a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, it deserves a red card in hurling and football.”

Down chair John Devaney suggests that the ‘advantage rule’ needs to be reassessed to ensure that the attacking team always profits after the five-second rule has elapsed while citing rugby as an example to follow.

Cynical play looks like it is not here to stay in hurling, but Carlow chief Jim Bolger feels that such a vital decision should be debated in person, not via a “Microsoft Teams meeting”.