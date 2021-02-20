| 8.6°C Dublin

Hurling says yes to black card while use of TMO raises its head once again

Thirst for change highlighted but doubts linger over pressure placed on shoulders of referees

Darragh O'Donovan of Limerick appeals for a '65 after taking a sideline cut in the final seconds of the 2019 All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Kilkenny. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Darragh O’Donovan of Limerick appeals for a '65 after taking a sideline cut in the final seconds of the 2019 All-Ireland SHC semi-final against Kilkenny. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

There is huge appetite for cynicism to be stamped out of hurling with chairpersons voting overwhelmingly in favour of the much-debated motion which will see offending players sent to the sin-bin for denying a goal-scoring opportunity.

An exclusive Irish Independent/independent.ie survey can reveal that 72pc of county chiefs are demanding that stricter rules must be enforced, which suggests that the motion will be comprehensively passed at next Saturday’s virtual GAA Congress.

If so, hurling faces big changes in 2021 with fouls which deny goal-scoring opportunities anywhere within the 20-metre line and the semi-circle deemed worthy of a black card while the attacking team will also be awarded a penalty.

