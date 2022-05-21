Hurling round-up: Louth claim Lory Meagher Cup in style after impressive win over Longford

Louth picked up their third Lory Meagher title in stunning fashion to see off Longford at Croke Park by thirteen points. The timing of Paul Mathews' brace of goals in either half energised the Wee County to a romping victory.

Longford’s great survivor, Joe O’Brien, settled the showpiece down with the game's opening score, a well-taken goal into the empty Canal End after five minutes of scrappy action. The veteran forward played in 2010 and 2014 successes.

Louth were fancied to do well in the open spaces that Croke Park provided and despite a slow start, the Wee County were soon to get up and running at a blistering rate. The 2016 and 2020 winners rattled off 2-5 to no reply.



Seaghan Conneely came into the Louth side after impressing in last week’s do or die victory off the bench against Leitrim. His Termonfeckin club-mate Paul Mathews played him in for the opening goal before scoring one himself to end the scoring run.



That sequence of scoring allowed Louth to control the game from that point forward. Furthermore, Darren Geoghegan was on song from placed balls, his narrow angled effort into the hill the highlight of three first-half points.



Paddy Lynam showed Longford’s spirit with four points at the end of the first half but Paul McCormack’s side deservedly led 2-9 to 1-7 at the short whistle thanks to a fine Seanie Crosbie effort.



With the substantial lead, Louth played with more composure at the beginning of the second half. Geoghegan was on song with free’s while Longford were struggling to stay in the contest through Lynam and Emmet Corrigan.



Mathews then pounced in the 49th minute for his second goal. Slipping in between Longford goalie Conor Gallagher and full back Enda Naughton. With that effort, Mathews more or less sealed the game.



Reuben Murray and full back Enda Naughton would find the net for the midlanders but Louth had too much in the finish, hitting six in a row and emptying their bench, which contributed four points through a Niall Keenan brace, Padraig Fallon and Mark Gahan to ease them over the line.

Scorers - Louth: D Geoghegan 0-9 (6f); P Matthews 2-1; F Joyce 0-6; L Molloy 0-4; S Conneely 1-1; N Keenan 0-2; M Gahan, P Fallon, S Kerrisk, S Crosbie 0-1 each. Longford: P Lynam 0-6 (3f, 1 ’65); J O’Brien (1f), R Murray 1-2 each; E Naughton 1-0; E Corrigan 0-2; C Kavanagh, C Mullane 0-1 each.

Louth: R Morrissey; M Fee, D Ryan, A Plunkett; J McDonnell, C Quigley, D Morgan, S Crosbie, L Molloy; F Joyce, S Conneely, P Fortune; D Geoghegan, P Matthews, S Kerrisk. Subs: N Keenan for Fortune (40), M Gahan for Kerrisk (58), P Fallon for Crosbie (65), A Smyth for Plunkett (68), A Mackin for Conneely (70).

Longford: C Gallagher; K Murray, E Naughton, N Moran; A Quinn, D Buckley, A Sheridan; E Corrigan, P Lynam; R Murray, C Kavanagh, E Tully; J Mulhern, C Mullane, J O’Brien. Subs: M Mulcahy for Mulhern (27), P McNally for Sheridan (55), D Regan for Tully (56), P Barden for Kavanagh (73), C Farrell for R Murray (75).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).

Tyrone 1-27 Roscommon 0-19

Tyrone bounced back from last year's Nickey Rackard Cup defeat to run out eleven-point winners over Roscommon after an unnerving display of free-taking from talisman Damian Casey.



Casey, with fourteen on his back but operating at centre forward, was in scintillating form with placed efforts all afternoon as his side ended nine months of heartache after last year's loss to Mayo last August.

With that emotion and experience of Croke Park, Tyrone started strongly, opening up a 0-10 to 0-3 lead, Ruairí Slane and Chris Kearns topping up five early Casey frees after his first was ironically from play.



Roscommon were gasping at this stage and relied on their own free-taker Daniel Glynn for guidance. The wing forward was up to the task with two early long-range efforts but alarmingly Cathal Dolan had only landed their only score from play after 19 minutes of action.



With Tyrone in control, they were about to take further command when both corner forwards combined for a goal. Aidan Kelly drifted a long ball into the square and the lively Seán Óg Grogan flicked the sliotar past a helpless Enda Lawless.



Roscommon did respond with four of the last five points of the first half thanks to Glynn and midfielder Mickey Joe Egan to leave it 1-14 to 0-9 in the Ulster side's favour.



Glynn added two more frees along with substitute Oisín Kelly to extend their scoring sequence to five unanswered points either side of the break, but goalscorer Grogan would soon halt that momentum shift with a point and Casey then took over.



The marksman added to his fourteen-point tally while he landed two 65’s in the sparkling display before Conor Grogan climbed the Hogan Stand steps to raise the Rackard Cup for the second time in the county's history.

SCORERS: D Casey 0-14 (0-9f, 0-2 65s), S Óg Grogan 1-3, CJ McGourty 0-4, C Kearns 0-2, Rúairí Slane, Lorcan Devlin, Bryan McGurk and Ciarán Lagan 0-1 each .Roscommon: D Glynn 0-14 (0-9f, 0-1 65), C Dolan 0-2, MJ Egan, B Mulry and O Kelly 0-1 each.

TYRONE: C McElhatton; O McKee, R Devlin, D Rafferty; R Slane, D Begley, T Morgan; B McGurk, Chris Kearns; L Devlin, D Casey, C Grogan; A Kelly, S Óg Grogan, CJ McGourty. SUBS: R Weir for McGourty (57), A Crossan for Morgan (70), C McNally for Slane (70+3), J Devlin for McElhatton (70+3), C Lagan for S Óg Grogan (70+5).

ROSCOMMON: N Fallon; M Ward, P Kellehan, C Coyle; P Kelly, C Cosgrove, H Rooney; B McGahon, C Dolan; MJ Egan, E Mulry, D Glynn; E Fitzgerald, C Kennelly, B Mulry. SUBS: J Martin for Rooney (25), O Kelly for E Mulry (ht), E Kiernan for Egan (46), N Connaughton for Fitzgerald (49), A Donnelly for B Mulry (61)

Referee: Colm McDonald (Antrim)