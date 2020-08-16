Hurling round-up: Dicksboro on course to retain league as Mount Sion triumph in spite of Gleeson's red

A lot of serious business was sorted in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling League over the weekend, which laid the pathway for the start of the county championship.

The hectic action will continue at Nowlan Park next weekend with an all-city league final, which is a repeat of last year’s decider between holders Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels.

The Shield final between the runners-up in the league groups will see last year’s beaten finalists Clara play James Stephens.

The remaining eight clubs now know their opponents in the first round of the championship, the draw for which was decided by finishing places in the shortened league.

These matches will be played on the weekend after next.

Defending league holders, Dicksboro, are certainly cutting out an impressive trail having won their opening three matches by a combined 34 points.

Erin’s Own were their latest victims, cut down by a blast of 1-3 between the 40th and 44th minutes with scores from Mark Nolan, Darragh Holohan and Tom Kenny followed by a goal from Liam Moore.

That volley opened out a gap of 3-13 to 1-11 as the Boro sailed to a convincing 3-19 to 1-11 success.

O’Loughlin’s were caught on the line by a 64th-minute point from Luke Scanlon as James Stephens scrambled a gutsy 2-16 each draw in their clash.

The draw was enough to edge O’Loughlin’s through to the league final against their Kilkenny city rivals.

The Village trailed by 1-5 to 1-7 at the break and turning into the last quarter were four points down.

A 46th-minute goal from former soccer star Mickey Drennan (2-11 to 2-10) sparked a strong revival.

In the other games, there were wins Clara over Rower-Inistioge (3-23 to 2-16); Bennettsbridge over Tullaroan (2-22 to 1-18) with Ciarán Brennan shooting 1-5; Ballyhale Shamrocks over Danesfort (3-22 to 1-16)

while Mullinavat recorded their first win, beating Graigue-Ballycallan (0-18 to 0-13).

SHL League final:

Dicksboro v O’Loughlin Gaels

SHL Shield final:

James Stephens v Clara

SHC first round draw: Bennettsbridge v Graigue-Ballycallan;

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Rower-Inistioge; Tullaroan v Erin’s Own (Castlecomer); Danesfort v Mullinavat.





WATERFORD SHC

Austin Gleeson was sent off for the second consecutive week as a highly-motivated Mount Sion surprised 2019 runners-up De La Salle 3-18 to 2-17 at Walsh Park on Sunday.

The 2016 hurler of the year received a second yellow card for a frontal charge and threw his hurley into the dugout in disgust at his late dismissal.

Martin O’Neill was man of the match for the Monastery men with 11 points (four from play). Gleeson got four from play in the second half from centre-forward and assisted Alan Kirwan’s first-half goal.

Kirwan struck again on 38 minutes as Sion sprinted into a nine-point lead. Reuben Halloran and Kevin Moran got late goals for De La Salle but it was too little, too late.

Maurice Shanahan scored 1-11 and Oisin O’Gorman grabbed 1-5 from play as Lismore survived a late comeback from Abbeyside in a thrilling tussle in Dungarvan (1-22 to 3-11).

It sets up a semi-final clash with Ballygunner next weekend, while Mount Sion will meet Passage in an all- Eastern encounter.

The 1-11 from Shanahan (1-4 from play) brings his 2020 championship tally to 3-38. He struck for a late goal after green flags from Mark Ferncombe and Conor Prunty created a grandstand finish.

Ferncombe fired 2-8 but the Villagers exited at the quarter-final stage for the second year in succession.

Pauric Mahony and Dessie Hutchinson shot 2-13 between them as Ballygunner enjoyed their third double-digit win of 2020 over Fourmilewater on a rainy Saturday evening in Dungarvan (2-18 to 0-12). The men in red and black are now 36 games unbeaten in the Déise.

The team seeking seven in a row could afford to rest both of their big hitters before the final whistle. Mahony got 1-9 during his 51 minutes on the field (eight frees) while Hutchinson scored 1-4 from open play before he was replaced three minutes from time.

Passage prevailed by 1-14 to 0-13 in the Eastern derby with Roanmore.

A fireball from full forward Liam Flynn on 25 minutes put them 1-7 to 0-8 in front at half time. The sides were level seven times but Michael Walsh’s men struck the last four points of a tough contest.

Two Killian Fitzgerald frees and one apiece by Connors and Darragh Lynch sent them into the semis for the sixth time in 11 years.

