Hurling round-up: Cathal Hayes on target as Limerick prove too strong for Waterford

Limerick splashed their way to their first win of the Munster minor hurling championship in lashing rain and high winds at Fraher Field.

Cathal Hayes netted in the first half for the visitors while Hugh Flanagan, Robert O'Farrell and Dara Ferland all got two points apiece from play. Adam Regan rifled over two points for the hosts while Conor Tobin also looked dangerous. Dylan Ryan battled hard at full back.

The wind and rain battered the Dungarvan venue all evening. Referee Shane Scanlon carried out a pitch inspection twenty minutes before the game and deemed it playable despite two pools of water in front of the stand.

Waterford chose to play with the elements but trailed 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

After 18 seconds, Limerick attacker Darren Collopy was denied a goal by Déise netminder Leon Lannon. Hugh Flanagan and Colm Hartley traded points before Lannon saved again, this time from Hugh Flanagan. In the ninth minute, a short puckout from Lannon went awry and Limerick full forward Cathal Hayes finished the ball to the unguarded net (1-1 to 0-1).

Two Dara Ferland singles and a fine solo effort from Robert O'Farrell opened a 1-4 to 0-2 advantage for the Shannonsiders. Adam Regan sent over Waterford's first point from play after 24 minutes before Hartley converted his third free. Conor Tobin hit the post in injury time.

Hartley narrowed the gap to two six minutes into the second period as conditions worsened. Limerick registered three more wides before Robert O'Farrell split the posts on 41 minutes from 50 metres. Wing back Jack Cosgrove then nailed a free from his own half.

Ten minutes from the end, Conor Tobin beat three Limerick defenders but goalkeeper Joe Fitzgerald was equal to his shot. Hugh Flanagan's second point of the night, from a tight angle, made it 1-7 to 0-6 with six minutes left.

David Comerford gave the home team hope with an injury time free. Comerford stood over another free on 67 minutes but Fitzgerald batted it away to safety.

Scorers

Waterford: C Hartley 0-4 (4fs), A Regan 0-2, D Comerford 0-1 (1f),

Limerick: C Hayes 1-0, H Flanagan, R O'Farrell, D Ferland 0-2 each, J Cosgrove 0-1 (1f).

TEAMS

Waterford: L Lannon; L Lynch, D Ryan, T Ahern; E Barry, F Cooney, C O'Sullivan; G Power, D Comerford; A Regan, C Carroll, C Deevy; C Tobin, S Mackey, C Hartley.

Subs: C Lineen for Deevy (37), A Hickey for Cooney (42), P Walsh for Hartley (48), S Schley for Carroll (52).

Limerick: J Fitzgerald; J O'Keeffe, C Bickford, S Morrissey; J Cosgrove, S Casey, C Scully; D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; R O'Farrell, D Ferland, T Boddy; H Flanagan, C Hayes, D Collopy.

Subs: P Kearney for Hayes (47). S Duff fior O'Farrell (55), M Leo for M Fitzgerald (55), O Holmes for Collopy (60), E Brosnan for Boddy (61).

Referee: S Scanlon (Cork)