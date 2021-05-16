Hurling League round-up: Offaly continue strong start with trouncing of Kerry

Division 2A - Offaly 2-28 Kerry 0-13

Offaly dished out a 21-point hammering to the 2020 Joe McDonagh runners-up Kerry in Tullamore. The Faithful were in complete control and despite only leading by a point at the first water break, a devastating second quarter in which Offaly scored 2-10, ended the game as a contest.

Kerry were dealt a blow in advance when Shane Conway was ruled out through injury. Kerry started well with Colin Walsh opening the scoring and they trailed by the minimum at the first water break, but soon the floodgates opened. Kerry levelled through Michael Leane, but it proved to be the last time the Kingdom got anywhere near their opponents.

Liam Langton started the onslaught with a goal and further points from Oisín Kelly, Brian Duignan and Cahill, before Jason Sampson rattled the net for his side's second goal, gave Offaly a 15-point lead at the break.

Offaly cruised home and popped over points at ease – Langton, Duignan, and Cahill all adding to their tallies.

SCORERS – Offaly: L Langton 1-6; E Cahill 0-8 (3f, 1 ’65); B Duignan 0-5; J Sampson 1-0; O Kelly, J Murphy 0-2 each; K Sampson, D Nally, S Kinsella, P Guinan, L Fox 0-1 each. Kerry: S Nolan (3f, 1 ’65), P Boyle 0-4 each; M Leane, C Walsh, F O’Sullivan, J Diggins, E Leen 0-1 each.

OFFALY – C Clancy 7; J Quinn 7, C Burke 9, D King 8; B Watkins 7, B Conneely 8, K Sampson 8; L Fox 7, R Ravenhill 7; S Kinsella 7, L Langton 9, B Duignan 9; O Kelly 8, A Hynes 6, E Cahill 8. Subs: J Sampson 7 for Hynes (34), P Guinan 7 for Watkins (41), J Murphy 8 for Kinsella (43), D Nally 7 for Fox, S Dooley 6 for Cahill (54), A Treacy 6 for Conneely (54).

KERRY – J O’Halloran 6; J Buckley 5, E Murphy 7, N O’Mahoney 5; J Diggins 6, B O’Mahoney 5, F Mackessy 5; S Nolan 6, P O’Connor 5; P Boyle 7, D Collins 6, M Leane 6; C Walsh 6, M Boyle 6, M O’Connor 6. Subs: D Hunt for Walsh (44), F O’Sullivan for Leane (44), D Casey for O’Connor (44), B Lyons for Diggins (54), C Savage for O’Mahoney (68).

Ref – N Wall (Cork)

Division 2A - Down 3-20 Carlow 3-18

With time running out goalkeeper Stephen Keith proved to be the Down hero at Ballycran when he saved a point-blank effort from Carlow sub Jack McCullagh.

Carlow led early on by six points but Down’s Paul Sheehan reeled them in. By half-time, Down led 1-12 to 1-10 with Conor Woods netting a penalty.

Carlow’s James Doyle was red-carded early in the second half. A long-range effort from Woods found the net but Carlow dug in and won a penalty. Chris Nolan’s effort was saved but Kevin McDonald sent the rebound home before Keith’s late heroics.

Scorers – Down: P Sheehan 1-9 (7f); C Woods 2-0 (1-0 pen); C Egan, P Óg McCrickard (1 s/l) 0-3 each; D Sands, O McManus, L Savage, D Hughes, C Taggart 0-1 each. Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-7 (6f); C Nolan 1-5 (2f); JM Nolan 1-2; KMcDonald 1-0; G Lawlor 0-2; J Nolan, J McCullagh 0-1 each.

Down – S Keith 7; M Hughes 7, C Taggart 7, C Cassidy 6; M Conlon 6, C Woods 8, L Savage 7; D Hughes 7, C Egan 8; R Costello 6, P Sheehan 9, P Óg McCrickard 8; D Sands 7, E Sands 7, J Doran 6. Subs: M Fisher 6 for Doran (45), PJ Davidson 7 for Egan (51), M Patterson 6 for Cassidy (53), O McManus 6 for Sheehan (57), P Doran 6 for Costello (66).

Carlow – B Tracey 7; E Hosey 6, P Doyle 6, M Doyle 7; G Coady 6, D English 6, G Lawlor 6; J Kavanagh 6, K McDonald 6; JM Nolan 7, A Amond 6, C Wall 6; M Kavanagh 7, J Doyle 6, C Nolan 6. Subs: J Nolan 6 for Amond (42), R Coady 6 for English (51), G Bennett 6 for Lawlor (51), J McCullagh 6 for J M Nolan (58), T Lawler 6 for M Kavanagh (63).

REF – C Cumming (Antrim).

Division 3A - Armagh 2-21 Longford 0-15

Fionntain Donnelly pointed the way as Armagh made light work of Longford at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh got off to the perfect start and were four points up within the opening four minutes; Steve Keenan scoring their first goal.

In the ninth minute, Danny Magee got their second goal to put seven in it.

Longford cut the gap to four but Armagh ended the half with six points to Longford’s one, with Donnelly on song as they held an 11-point lead at the break.

Steve Creaven fired over three long-range frees for Longford on the restart but nine points was as close as they got. Apart from Donnelly, Magee, Jim Shortt and Aaron Fox were all on the mark for Armagh.

Scorers – Armagh: F Donnelly 0-11 (3f, 2 ‘65s); S Keena 1-2; D Magee 1-1; A Fox, P McBride, E McGuinness 0-2 each, L Shortt 0-1. Longford: J O’Brien 0-9 (5f, 1 ‘65); S Creaven 0-3 (3f); C Mullane, D Buckley, R Murray, J Mulhern 0-1 each.

Armagh – S Doherty 7; C Clifford 7, T Nevin 7, J Shortt 7; P Lappin 7, A Fox 7, O Curry 7; P McBride 7, P McKearney 7; F Donnelly 9, E McGuinness 8, Ó Keenan 7; S Keenan 7, M McClatchey 7, D Magee 8. Subs: L Woods for Keenan (60), A McGuinness for Nevin (70), S O’Keeffe for McClatchey (70+4), T O’Hare for Magee (70+4).

Longford – C Gallagher 7; A Sheridan 5, M Coyle 5, G Moore 6; K Murray 6, E Naughton 6, J Casey 5; S Creaven 7, C Keegan 6; C Mullane 7, D Buckley 5, L Kelly 5; R Murray 5, J O’Brien 7, C Kavanagh 5. Subs: E Kiernan for Sheridan 6 (h-t), J Mulhern 6 for Keegan (h-t), M O’Donohoe for Kelly (60), I Campbell for Murray (60), K Cox for Moore (65), E Tully for Coyle (70), A Quinn for Kavanagh (70), D Gregg for Naughton (70+3).

Ref – J Clarke (Cavan).

Division 3A - Tyrone 1-25 Monaghan 2-13

Tyrone seized control in the closing stages of their Division 3A opener at Healy Park, with the Red Hands hitting 1-7 late on without reply.

Damian Casey sparkled with 1-16, while Bryan McGurk was inspirational at midfield. Monaghan started well with Stephen Lambe rifling a ninth-minute goal to lead by 1-3 to 0-1.

The Red Hands replied with scores from Rory Weir and Damian Casey, but with Lambe and Shane Slevin picking off points, the Farney held a 1-4 to 0-3 advantage at the first water break.

Lambe netted a second goal and while Casey responded, his side trailed by 2-7 to 0-11 at half-time. Casey hit 1-6 as ex-Antrim ace CJ McGourty marked his Tyrone debut with a second point.

SCORERS – Tyrone: D Casey 1-16 (1-0 pen, 12f); B McGurk, CJ McGourty, T Morgan 0-2 each; L Armstrong, R Weir, SP McKernan 0-1 each. Monaghan: S Lambe 2-2; F Rafter 0-6 (1f, 1 ‘65); N Garland, M Treanor, H Byrne, S Slevin, P McGahon 0-1 each.

Tyrone – C McElhatton 6; C McNally 7, C Kearns 7, S Donaghy 6; A Crossan 5, L Devlin 7, P McHugh 6; C Grogan 6, B McGurk 9; T Morgan 6, CJ McGourty 6, D Grogan 5; L Armstrong 6, D Casey 9, R Weir 6. Subs: D Rafferty 5 for D Grogan (45), C Ferguson 7 for McHugh (45), SP McKernan 5 for Crossan (53), M Little 6 for Armstrong (56).

Monaghan – P Bermingham 6; C Merrick 6, K Crawley 7, E Walsh 6; C Guinan 6, D Hughes 7, C McNally 5; B Flanagan 6, H Byrne 7; S Slevin 5, S Lambe 8, M Treanor 6; N Garland 5, F Rafter 7, A Burns 5. Subs: J Guinan 5 for C Guinan (h-t), P McGahon 6 for Burns (47), S Tierney 4 for Slevin (54), C McHugh 4 for Garland (62), B McGuigan 4 for McNally (70).

Ref – S Guinan (Offaly).

Division 3B - Cavan 1-19 Fermanagh 2-16

FOUR late Brian Fitzgerald points rescued a point for Cavan after they trailed for the final 42 minutes before a 66-metre free with just seconds left secured a draw.

Cavan shaded matters early on and led 0-7 to 0-4 after 21 minutes after Cuala’s Colum Sheanon fired over. However, the hosts suffered in the 28th minute when Fermanagh’s Barney McAuley drove home a penalty after a foul on Tom Keenan, which saw Cavan ’keeper Sheridan black-carded. Fermanagh built on their 1-9 to 0-8 interval lead with Mark Slevin’s 37th-minute goal making it a six-point game.

A goal by Caoimhín Carney cut the visitors’ lead to two points. Seán Corrigan’s free gave Fermanagh a four-point lead but Fitzgerald’s point from play and late frees earned a draw.

SCORERS – Cavan: B Fitzgerald 0-13 (12f); C Carney 1-1, Colum Sheanon, E Shalvey 0-2 each; D Carney 0-1. Fermanagh: S Corrigan 0-8 (5f); B McAuley (1-0 pen), M Shevlin 1-0 each; K McGarry 0-3; C McShea, C Duffy 0-2 each; R Bogue (f) 0-1.

CAVAN – D Sheridan 6; N Neary 6, D Crudden 7, M Moffett 8; A Sheridan 7, E Shalvey 7, P McCabe 6; M Hynes 7, F Hughes 6; C Sheanon 8, D Carney 7, K Conneely 6; Cillian Sheanon 7, B Fitzgerald 9, C Carney 8. Subs: P Brady 5 for F Hughes (53), B Nannery 5 for Moffett (inj, 61).

FERMANAGH – M Curry 6; D Bannon 6, R Porteous 7, A Breslin 7; R Bogue 6, B McAuley 6, J P McGarry 7; F McBrien 7, T Cleary 6; C Duffy 7, K McGarry 7, C McShea 7; S Corrigan 8, M Slevin 7, T Keenan 6. Subs: A Flanagan 6 for McAuley (h-t), L McCusker 6 for Cleary (37).

REF – C Ryan (Westmeath)