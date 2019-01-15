Hurling generates €800,000 more than football for Leinster

Gate returns from the Leinster senior football championship fell by almost 30pc but the provincial body's finances were shored up by hurling which took in more than €800,000 in 2018 than football.

Leinster GAA's accounts show that €5.22m was generated from games last year, down just €50k from 2017.

But that includes a figure of €522,097 from the Leinster hurling final replay between Kilkenny and Galway in Thurles.

The 2017 figures were buoyed by the presence of Wexford and Kildare in provincial deciders that took in well in excess of €1m each day but that wasn't the case in 2018 which underscored the value of the hurling replay for Leinster.

The establishment of a round-robin provincial championship has also clearly helped to offset losses in other areas, driving the take from senior hurling championship games in 2018 to €2,691,423, up from €2,026,194 in 2017, an increase of almost one-third.

The most lucrative round-robin fixture was the €248,235 generated by Kilkenny's trip to Salthill to play Galway on May 27.

Even without the hurling replay dividend Leinster would have taken almost €2.2m from regular hurling matches, still €300,000 more than football.

In contrast, football dipped from €2,634,837 in 2017 to just €1,879,326 last year, a fall of nearly 29pc as the early exit of Kildare and Meath, the two best-supported counties after Dublin, told.

Leinster still managed to increase its spend on games development by €270,000 as it enjoyed a greater increase in the GAA's commercial and media revenue pools and a much bigger games development grant from Central Council.

Overall, Leinster GAA had an income of €11.15m, just over half of which, €5.6m, went on games development.

Irish Independent