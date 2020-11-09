Hurling draw pits Davy against Lohan as Horan insists 'integrity' of football championship remains intact

Davy Fitzgerald is set for a homecoming of sorts when he takes his Wexford side to play his native Clare this weekend.

Fitzgerald won a pair of All-Irelands with the Banner as a player and also steered them to Liam MacCarthy cup glory in 2013.

Clare are now managed by Brian Lohan, who played in front of Fitzgerald under Ger Loughnane during their glorious run in the late 90s. However, relations between the pair have since soured, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the clash.

And they will now face off in a do or die qualifier clash this weekend after Wexford were comprehensively dismissed by Galway in Leinster while Clare got their season back on track after scraping past Laois.

The other fixture sees an all-Munster clash as Tipperary take on Cork with dates, times and venues set to be confirmed by the GAA’s CCCC later today.

Meanwhile GAA president John Horan insisted that the integrity of the competition had not been undermined after Sligo pulled out of the Connacht football championship due to a Covid outbreak in the squad. That move saw Galway progress to the provincial final without kicking a ball.

“Look in fairness I don’t think the integrity of the competition has been undermined in any fashion at all” Horan told RTE.

“I think it was always one of the risks of us trying to run a championship competition in a pandemic era that there was a chance something would have to fall by the wayside. It was unfortunate. My greater concern at the moment would not be the match but that the individuals themselves that contracted Covid would be doing well and would make a good recovery for themselves.”

All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers Round 2

Clare v Wexford

Cork v Tipperary

Online Editors